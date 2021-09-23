Vale updates the final amount of dividends to R$ 8.19, to be paid on September 30

SAO PAULO – Mining company Vale (VALE3) informed this Wednesday (22), in a notice to shareholders, a change in the number of outstanding shares of the company due to the buyback program announced on April 1st.

As a result, the final value of dividends per share, for payment of dividends on September 30, is now R$8.197239442 per share.

Last week, Vale had announced the distribution of R$ 40.2 billion in dividends to its shareholders, which corresponded to R$ 8.108316476 per share – a difference of 1.1%.

Considering the closing value of VALE3 common papers on Tuesday (21), the earnings have a dividend yield, a metric obtained by dividing the dividend amount by the share price of 9.74%.

All investors who have Vale shares in their portfolio at the close of trading on September 22 and all foreign holders of ADRs (in practice, shares of Brazilian companies traded in New York) of the mining company on September 24 will receive the proceeds.

September 23 will be the “ex-date” of the distribution, that is, whoever buys Vale shares from that day onwards will no longer be entitled to receive dividends. Payment will be made on September 30th.

The earnings announced came above expectations by financial market analysts, who reiterate their positive bets for the company’s shares. Read more here.

how to enjoy

The first step to take advantage of the dividend is to open an account at a brokerage firm accredited by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM). Remember that the lower the operating costs, the greater your profitability, so give preference to brokers that do not charge a fee for stock brokerage.

Once the account is open, simply transfer the money to be invested from your checking account to the broker’s account and send an order to buy the company’s shares, informing the amount of shares you want to buy.

