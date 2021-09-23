Vale (VALE3) increases value per share in dividends of R$40.2 billion; see how much

Business

THE Valley (VALE3) announced this Wednesday (22) the final amount of dividends per share announced last week.

Values ​​per share rose from R$8.1083 to R$8.197239442.

In a relevant fact, Vale explains that the change in the value per share of its dividends happened because the number of Vale shares outstanding has changed due to the buyback program announced in early April.

The mining company had already informed that the value of dividends per share could change slightly due to this buyback program.

In this scenario, only the value per share changed. The total of Vale dividends remains at R$40.2 billion.

The payment of these dividends was approved on September 16th, and the proceeds refer to the first half of this year, with the amount calculated based on the balance sheet of June 30th.

The payment of dividends will take place on September 30, with the cut-off date for investors owning shares of the mining company, traded on the B3, will be on September 22, while the record date for holders of ADRs, traded in NYSE, will be on September 24th.

So, the Vale share will be negotiated “ex-dividend” at Brazilian Stock Exchange and on the American Stock Exchange from September 23rd.

At around 4 pm today, Vale’s shares (VALE) were operating at a high of 3.46%, worth R$ 87.03. In the year, the paper accumulates a drop of 0.47%, compared to closing at R$ 87.45 at the end of December 2020.

Vale: BB reinforces purchase recommendation with new target price

Last week, BB Investimentos reinforced its purchase recommendation for Vale, with a new target price of R$125 for next year.

In a report, the BB Investments explains that it has revised its financial model to incorporate the new Vale estimates, as well as recent results and new premises for the mining sector.

In addition, the bank commented on the Vale’s earnings. BB sees that the mining company continues to consolidate itself among the largest dividend-paying companies on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3). In 2021, the mining company disbursed US$ 6.2 billion in earnings.

BB’s forecast was that the Valley would announce the payment of at least US$ 5.3 billion for the first half of this year. The report emphasizes that, together, the values ​​would represent about $2.28 per share, and equate to a yield of about 12.7%.