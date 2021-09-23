Valve launches new Correza operation; check the details

A new operation has finally arrived in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, bearing the name of current. It was available on Tuesday (21) for all players, with the pass costing R$ 79.99.

The main new features of the operation are:

Private waiting line;

Introduction of the Riot shield (hostage map only);

Possibility to choose the duration of the match;

Possibility to choose the knockout style (Deathmatch);

Grenade drop;

New agents;

New maps;

Operation box with 17 new skins made by the community.

Private waiting line

Using a QR Code, groups of friends can combine to play each other in Premier matches. It will be possible to form pairs and even complete teams. It is also possible to join the queue alone.

“Each Steam Group has a Private Queue Code that only its members can use, allowing established Steam Groups to host their private Premier matches on Valve servers. Or create a Steam Group for your network of friends and use existing Steam Group tools to manage memberships, have discussions, make announcements and schedule events.”

Riot shield

The famous shield that was introduced in version 1.6 now returns in Global Offensive. However, it will only be available on hostage rescue maps.

Possibility to choose the duration of the match

As of the new operation, ranked games will have two duration options: 16 rounds or the traditional 30 rounds. According to Valve, the average duration of the 16-round matches will be 25 minutes. In this new modality, whoever makes 9 rounds first is the winner.

Photo: Reproduction/Valve

Possibility to choose the knockout style (Deathmatch)

For fans of the knockout, or Deathmatch, there will now be three styles of play. They are Team vs Team, All vs All and Classic.

In Team vs Team, the side with the highest score wins at the end of time. In All vs All, all players on the server duel with each other and whoever has more kills wins. Finally, in Classic mode, CT x TR remains, but the player with the most eliminations wins.

Photo: Reproduction/Valve

Grenade Drop

Valve introduced the grenade/utility drop. It will work the same as the weapon drop.

other changes

Other changes were introduced in the new operation. Check it out below.

M4A1-S will do more damage to the body;

Deagle will do less damage to the body;

Dual Beretta was reduced in price to $300;

TRs will no longer be able to see the middle part of Dust 2 respawn.

We’re adding new maps during the Operation and updating Ancient and Dust2. Here’s a sneak peek at Dust2 changes: pic.twitter.com/2nCfoFktYi — CS:GO (@CSGO) September 22, 2021

new maps

Five new maps were added in Operation Stream. They are Basalt, County, Ravine, Extraction and Insertion II. County will be a Danger Zone mode map, while Basalt and Insertion II have been added to Competitive, Casual, and Playoff modes. Ravine and Extraction have been added to Wingman mode.

new agents

New agents were added for both the TR side and the CT side. The highlight is the “1st Brazilian Battalion – First Lieutenant” agent, who is of Brazilian origin.

“An expert in deep jungle combat survival, the 1st Brazilian Battalion sharpens its teeth along the banks of the mighty Amazon River,” says the description.

new skins

17 new skins made by the community were added through the Operation Current Box, in addition to two new collections: Train 2021 and Mirage 2021. Check out the cosmetics in the box below.

Photos: Reproduction/Valve

The other skins can be seen on official website of the operation.

