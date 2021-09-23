Vasco announces campaign to revitalize Candinho, where the club was founded | Vasco

Vasco started this Wednesday a campaign to revitalize the Cândido José de Araújo Cultural Center, Candinho. The action, carried out in partnership with the brewery that supports the team, aims to raise funds for the revitalization of the founding site of Gigante da Colina.

Cândido José de Araújo was the first black president to preside over Vasco. The goal is to keep the club’s history alive, in addition to promoting an infrastructure and aesthetic reform in the cultural center, and allowing the space to receive visitors again.

Plaque at the first headquarters of Vasco da Gama — Photo: Publicity / Guardians of the Hill

Inaugurated in November 2020, by a mobilization of Vasco fans through the crowdfunding system, the cultural center located in the Port Zone of Rio de Janeiro was inactive due to economic unfeasibility. However, due to the importance of the place and the commitment to traditions, Vasco guaranteed the payment of the rent for Candinho in a one-year contract, until April 2022.

The campaign aims to give fans the opportunity to once again participate in the history of Vasco, in order to make resources available for the necessary reforms of the Candinho Cultural Center for its operation.

Cândido José de Araújo, Vasco's first black president — Photo: Disclosure / Vasco da Gama

The club’s initial objective is to start the revitalization this year and develop a museum for the club’s first headquarters, which will feature remarkable facts from the history of Vasco, told through historical objects, texts, videos and collections of Cruzmaltino collectors.

According to the vice president of Social Responsibility and History of Vasco, Horácio Júnior, the intention is to transform the place into an attractive space for fans.

– With the involvement of the fans, we will be able to make Candinho a meeting place for Vasco fans. No place in the world would be more appropriate to tell the history of the Foundation of the Club and have space for more exhibitions, thus making the place even more attractive for fans and all football lovers.