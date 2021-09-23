Vic Albuquerque exposes Corinthians’ discomfort over a draw and designs the final against Palmeiras

Corinthians and Palmeiras faced each other again this Wednesday afternoon, now for Paulistão Female. At the end of the 1-1 draw, forward Vic Albuquerque analyzed Timão’s match, exposed the team’s discomfort with the result and has already talked about the next final.

Alvinegra saw the hosts open the scoreboard in the first half and keep the advantage for a good part of the game. The Alvinegro draw came in the final stretch of the second half, but it was the result of a Corinthians improvement in the team, discussed by the players in the dressing room.

“We started the game well, we had a good first half, but we missed the goal. We talked in the locker room, noticed the space in the middle, which is where I like to play, and I helped the team by setting up the game there. We lined this up in the locker room and it worked,” said the Corinthians fan in an interview with FPF TV.

Still on the match valid for Paulistão, Vic exposed the team’s displeasure with the draw. Already eyeing the decisive Derby of the Brazilian, which takes place next Sunday, the striker guaranteed maximum strength in the group.

“We always think about winning, we go in for the win, so we are sad with the result, the draw is uncomfortable. But Sunday is another championship, it’s final, at home, let’s do our best for the title. I hope to be champion, that’s what we’re looking for“, said the Corinthians fan.

The game between the teams takes place at 9 pm next Sunday, at Neo Química Arena, and decides the champion of the Brasileirão. In the first leg, Corinthians built the advantage by winning 1-0.

