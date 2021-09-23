Victor Pecoraro talks about giving up, and Record censorship pawn · TV News

Record censored a speech by Victor Pecoraro about giving up in A Fazenda 2021. This Wednesday (22), amidst the mystery about the supposed departure of Fernanda Medrado, the actor said he would support his colleagues in confinement — but when will he broached the subject, the 24-hour broadcast of the reality show interrupted the dialogue.

“Brother, in fact, I’m going to tell you something from my heart,” Pecoraro began, and Mussunzinho immediately joked: “Are you going to be serious or dirty?”. “I’m serious! It would be great even if I won R$ 1.5 million, really. If I win, I won. If you win, you won. But one thing I can’t see is someone wrong,” said the actor from As Aventuras of Poliana (2018).

“I can’t, brother. It hurts my heart, and whatever I can do for each one here, even though it’s a game, to help them not to give up, I’m going to the end,” reinforced Pecoraro. The broadcast was cut off by the broadcaster in the sequence.

Minutes earlier, the pawn had talked to Medrado, who had rung the bell twice during the day. This attitude is used when a participant wants to withdraw from the dispute or to communicate with the production.

However, on both occasions, Record did not show what Medrado actually said to the network’s staff. After a period missing from the broadcast, the rapper returned to confinement and, until the publication of this text, she remains on the program.

