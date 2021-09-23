Video: Groom fractures spine after being thrown into the air by wedding guests

A 31-year-old groom fractured his spine during their wedding after being thrown into the air during the celebration. During the fall, the man ended up turning upside down. The men who participated in the “game” failed to grab him and he hit the ground with the back of his head.

According to local media, the situation worsened when guests picked up the groom and put him in a chair before the paramedics arrived. “I shouldn’t have been moved when I was on the ground,” said the groom.

The man did not rule out the possibility of suing the guests for causing his spinal injury. “They threw me up once, then when they threw me the second time, they let me fall on my back. I looked for a lawyer, but I’m still thinking about what I’m going to do,” he said.

After the accident, the groom was unable to fully move his left leg. The next day, however, he moved both legs again.

The wedding party continued after the groom was taken to a hospital with the bride and family.

