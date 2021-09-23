Video: Renan Calheiros and Jorginho Mello exchange curses at Covid’s CPI

Covid’s CPI rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), exchanged insults with Senator Jorginho Mello (PL-SC), an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, during the collegiate meeting this morning. The hearing takes place to hear the testimony of businessman Danilo Trento, director of Need Medicines, who brokered a negotiation for the purchase of Covaxin by the Ministry of Health. The contract is being investigated by the CPI, which suspects a scheme of corruption in the government.

Renan Calheiros said that suspicions involving the contract would demonstrate wrongful choices made by President Jair Bolsonaro. The senator called the government “corrupt”, provoking a reaction from the pocket-spirited senator. “It wasn’t the president who chose. It was the pickaxes who tried to sell them,” Jorginho told Renan. “You cannot say that about the president. Your Excellency has no scope for that”, declared the Senator Allied to Bolsonaro.

Then, the CPI rapporteur asked his colleague not to interrupt him to defend Bolsonaro and businessman Luciano Hang, also the target of the investigation. “Go wash your mouth to talk about Luciano, a decent businessman”, said Jorginho. “Go wash yours, bum,” Renan countered. Then the two exchanged curses, calling each other a “tramp” and a “thief”. The two senators needed to be restrained by colleagues after approaching during the discussion.

Luciano Hang was summoned to testify at the CPI next week. The businessman is considering a candidacy for the Senate for Santa Catarina or even for vice-governor on a ticket headed by Jorginho Mello. The president of the collegiate, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), asked the two senators to calm down after Danilo Trento’s testimony was interrupted.

