Video shows the moment when SpaceX team sees Earth from space for the 1st time – World

Sian Proctor, one of the tourists from the Inspiration4 mission, from SpaceX, released a video in which travelers see Earth through the glass dome of the Crew Dragon capsule for the first time. Lasting three days, the special trip was the first without the participation of professional astronauts.

The recording shows the crew opening the dome and being amazed by the view of the planet from space. In the video, the song “Also sprach Zarathustra“, composed by Richard Straus, famous for turning the soundtrack of the film “2001 – A Space Odyssey“, directed by Stanley Kubrick and released in 1968.

Questioned by a follower, Proctor said that it was her idea to put the movie’s theme to play. “I downloaded it onto my iPad before launch,” he commented.

In addition to her, Jared Isaacman, another of the four crew on the mission, published images of the trip.

historic project

The project, authored by billionaire Elon Musk, took civilians as passengers to promote the democratization of space.

The team, also comprised of nurse Hayley Arceneaux, 29, and US Air Force veteran Chris Sembroski, 42, underwent only six months of training—professional astronauts prepare for years.

Together, the four traveled farther than the International Space Station (ISS), at an orbit of 575 kilometers in altitude, and circled the planet more than 15 times each day.

Although being widely publicized, the trip will have details featured in the latest episode of Netflix’s “Countdown: The Inspiration4 Mission to Space” series. According to the portal UOL, the last episode of the series will be released later this month, “just a few days” after the mission.