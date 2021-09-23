Video: Volcano lava advances and reaching the sea can generate toxic clouds

Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano advances. Credit: Reproduction / YouTube

The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands (Spain), caused lava to invade residential streets, forcing residents to flee their homes. A video recorded at the site shows the moment when a “wall of lava” moves towards the firefighters. According to information from UOL, 6,000 people were forced to leave their homes.

Images recorded at the site show the huge pile of molten lava piling up towards firefighters in a village. It completely engulfs houses and sets fire to almost everything in its path.

El Pais reported that the Pevolca (Emergency Plan for Volcanoes in the Canary Islands) crisis team is concerned about the reaction of the lava upon reaching the sea, due to the toxic gases it will emit.

An exclusion zone has been created at sea, parallel to the coast, and on land, security forces will prevent access to the area.

The meeting of the burning magma with the sea – initially scheduled for Monday night, but delayed due to the slower pace of advance – could generate explosions, waves of boiling water or even toxic clouds, according to the website of the Geological Survey of United States (USGS).

According to the US Geological Survey, there are four main dangers associated with lava entering the ocean, including sudden collapse of new lands and adjacent sea cliffs, explosions triggered by the collapse, and waves of searing water returning towards the island.