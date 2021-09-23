Virginia appears for the 1st time with her daughter after her father’s death

Virginia regrets her father’s death and reports missing her

In addition to the photo with her daughter, Virgínia posted another tribute to her father in the stories. “What destroys me is knowing that I won’t see you anymore… It kills me,” began the influencer, who didn’t give details about the wake. “I try to be strong, but everything that reminds me of you brings me down, Dad. I love you so much,” he wrote to youtuber, sharing a photo from his childhood in which Mario is shown playing with her. See our gallery above.

Maria Alice’s mother is spending a few days on the family farm to try to cope with the loss. Recently, Virgínia appeared all in black in the stories, still during the night from Sunday to Monday (20). Netizens pointed out that the influencer could be going to the funeral.

Mario Serrão’s health has worried family since July

Mario Serrão was hospitalized more than once before he died. In July, the businessman arrived at the hospital for the first time with a severe case of pneumonia. At the time, Virginia was shaken by the diagnosis, but told followers the details about her father’s health, clarifying that everything was fine.

A short time later, however, Zé Felipe’s wife returned to Instagram to explain that her father would need to be intubated. For over a month, Mario was extubated and re-intubated a few times, having spent time in the ICU. The patriarch was recently discharged, but ended up returning to the hospital shortly thereafter, when he did not resist.