VW ID.4 in Brazil? Brand will announce mobility on the 28th

Volkswagen has adopted some initiatives towards electric mobility in Brazil. However, so far the German brand still does not have any electric passenger car for sale in the country, a situation that could change if an important announcement is made during the live scheduled for the next 28th.

Without revealing details about the ad, the brand released only a teaser image that shows the flashlight of a Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV and the call: “Come and learn more about the future towards sustainable mobility”.

Last year, in an interview with Engine1 Brazil, the president of Volkswagen Brazil and South America, Pablo Di Si, spoke about infrastructure and electrification plans for Brazil and also stated that the eletric cars that will be released here are already defined by the brand.

At the time, the executive said:

“The easiest part of our job is to go to the Frankfurt Motor Show, which we had last year and choose six or seven of these cars (ID line electric.) and bring them to Brazil. This is the easiest part, because they are technological cars, with a wonderful design… And we have already done this work, we already have the line-up chosen for the coming years in Brazil and the entire region of Latin America.”



Asked about hybrid cars, Di Si had stated that this type of vehicle would be a temporary solution and should not be the target of large investments, where the main focus for the energy transition should even focus on 100% electric cars.

However, recently, Volkswagen seems to have been more inclined towards hybrid car plans, given the reality in Brazil, and taking advantage of the potential of the flex hybrid using ethanol, like Toyota.

The fact is that the German brand will launch hybrid cars in the country in the coming years, but that will not exclude the arrival of 100% electric cars, albeit in smaller volumes. At the time of the interview, given the scenario, we were betting on the coming of the VW ID.4 as the brand’s first electric car in the country, it is betting that it remains and may (or may not) be confirmed on the 28th.

O electric SUV that can even have 500 km of autonomy it is the brand’s first zero-emission vehicle to be produced in three regions of the world: in China (in two variants), Germany and the United States. In the case of the North American assembly line, the start of pre-production was announced a few days ago, with series production scheduled for the beginning of 2022.

