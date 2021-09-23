We play Guardians of the Galaxy, who triumphs on the soundtrack

In the main menu of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Peter Quill listens intently on his Walkman to the first chords of “Bad Reputation” and Joan Jett’s voice saying he doesn’t give a damn. It was enough for me to think that maybe “this could be something as special as the first James Gunn Guardians movie.”

At the invitation of Square Enix, the IGN Brazil played a demo of the new heroes game from the same publisher as the troubled Marvel’s Avengers and developed by Eidos-Montréal, which has Deus Ex: Human Revolution on its curriculum.

Quite frankly, given the Avengers game, which didn’t live up to my expectations, the reveal of the Guardians of the Galaxy game at E3 2021 didn’t quite get my attention. It looked like good fun, but nothing more. I can already say, with relief, that I had a lot of fun with what I played, and that I can’t wait to get my hands on the final version.

Deep conversations on the Milano ship

The demo starts on the Milano ship, with approximately four or five hours of racing gameplay. By now, we’ve met Lady Hellbender — indeed, we’ve just escaped from one of her strongholds. In no hurry, I hang out with Quill, the character we control, for the respectful ship, and exchange ideas with each of my teammates.

You can tell that the link between Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Groot and Rocky is still under construction. The group is in the beginning of its career, and this moment is great to know more about each one of them. Upon entering the surly Rocky’s room, we hear a sad story about her past — in fact, they all have troubled origins or events: what about who is the daughter of Thanos, the Mad Titan?

Still without much rapport (only Groot and Rocky are old acquaintances), the dialogues and interactions between the Guardians are always hilarious and even philosophical. Drax, leaning against the window, looking out into the vastness of the galaxy, suddenly tells me, crestfallen, that he is “realizing that he doesn’t know as much as he thought he did.” The only thing left for us to say is that “life is complex”. And it is. Even more so when a human, a raccoon, the daughter of a tyrant, a humanoid tree and a warrior devoid of emotions unite to save the galaxy. The universe couldn’t be in better hands.

And the gameplay? Does combat work?

After the conversations and discussions with everyone, we left for the mission, which is to pay a fine at the Estação da Tropa Nova. However, when we arrive at the place, the feeling is like being in a horror movie moments before something goes terribly wrong: there is no one around. The action, probably what I was most excited to experience, takes a while to come.

The suspense pays off well in the first fight: Guardians of the Galaxy’s combat is simple, with square-activated melee and shots that fire at the touch of the R2 — the test was performed with DualSense. With Peter Quill, we can still give a dash stylish dodge and a double jump, with the help of jet boots.

The fact is that all Guardians of the Galaxy gameplay flows very well, and teamwork is essential for you to advance in the story. In the first attempts, I was an individualist and… I splintered. After a few consecutive kills, I tried to be the leader that Quill is and play more with the group. It takes, however, a dexterity and coordination that only those who have already learned to play the drums know to assign tasks to Drax, Gamora, Rocky and Groot almost at the same time as you shoot and dodge enemies.

The result, when well executed, is beautiful to see: the same team that argued over Peter Quill’s exaggerated snoring (according to Rocky) at the beginning of the demo puts all differences aside in battles, with combos that fill the eyes. It’s good to note that, from what I played, we didn’t control the other members, only Quill, who leads the troupe.

When the energy is charged, Quill can summon the Guardians special: at this point, two party members will be arguing, and you’ll be asked to choose between two motivational speech options. If you get the right tone, everyone will be encouraged to do their best and will struggle with the energy up there; if you slip up on the words, only you will be excited about the ambient music at the time.

soundtrack is the great triumph

Speaking of which, the Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack, a feature that became a trademark in the MCU movie, is also beautiful in this game — you can’t talk about it without making a mandatory stop in the songs that accompany the insane struggles of the Guardians.

From A-ha to Blondie, passing through Iron Maiden, Billy Idol, Tears for Fears and Kiss, the selection was made by hand and brings the best of pop rock, mostly eighties. If you’ve lived through the season or if it simply attracts you for whatever reason (after all, it’s got some good fruit), it’s good to hold back the urge to let go of control and dance — or, at the very least, get carried away.

Also, in a very welcome detail of the game, the very origin of the name Star-Lord comes from the name of his favorite band on Earth – which, by the way, could easily be part of the Doom soundtrack. The songs can be listened to on the Milano ship, along with all the others available.

The synchronized combat, the great Portuguese dubbing and the frantic soundtrack of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy are really noteworthy, but it was one specific dialogue that won me over completely.

Here’s one of the most accurate definitions I’ve ever heard from Drax the poet: “As far as I know, meetings take an inordinate number of people and longer than necessary.” The charisma is in little details like that.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy arrives on October 26th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our pages on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | Follow Victor Aliaga on Twitter, TikTok and on Instagram.