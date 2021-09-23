Werner disenchanted, Chelsea beat Aston Villa on penalties and qualified

O Chelsea is in the fourth phase of the English League Cup. This Wednesday, the London team received the Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge and won the classification on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time. Werner and Archer scored goals with the ball rolling.

Sports fans follow the English League Cup live by ESPN on Star+. Click here for more information.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Guest, Aston Villa started better in the match. After 8 minutes, Traoré received it from Kepa and tried to submit by covering, but ended up kicking over the crossbar. The answer came only at 36, when Ziyech submitted from outside the area and Steer saved in two halves.

Right before the stoppages, Aston Villa came very close to opening the scoring. At 44, Kepa defended Archer’s heads-up submission. On the rebound, El Ghazi finished with the Spaniard out of goal, but Reece James deflected the ball and avoided the first goal of the match.

To add more game volume to the attack, Thomas Tuchel made his first substitution at half-time. The coach put midfielder Mason Mount in place of defensive midfielder Kanté, drawing a player with more markings for a guard.

The change paid off and Chelsea improved in the final stage. On minute 4, Hudson Odoi started from the right, finished low and demanded a defense by Steer. Shortly after, at 8, Timo Werner disenchanted and opened the scoring for the Blues. The German received a neat cross from James and headed free, scoring his first goal for the club since May 5th.

The home team’s advantage was short-lived. In the 19th minute, Cash crossed and Archer headed with precision, with no chance of defense for Kepa. The ball even stamped the crossbar before swinging the net.

In the next move, Aston Villa had a great chance of comeback. El Ghazi received a free kick in the area and submitted a cross, but sent the ball into the hand of Kepa, who saved without a rebound. The Spaniard had to work again then, this time on Archer’s new kick.

Both teams had chances to win the match before penalties. Shortly after the equalizing goal, Kepa had to block submissions from El Ghazi and Archer. On the other side, Steer made a great save on Mount’s submission, keeping the score tied.

In the penalty shootout, Chelsea won. Despite Chilwell’s waste, the Blues relied on errors from Young and Nakamba to win 4-3 and guarantee qualification for the next round.

Who did well: Kepa

In addition to having made good saves with the ball rolling, Kepa saved a penalty in the dispute and helped Chelsea to qualify. The Spanish goalkeeper is trying to regain his space in the dispute with Mendy and today’s match should help.

Disenchanted: Timo Werner

After the first half was out, Werner scored an important goal for Chelsea, but also for himself. It was the German’s first goal with the blue jersey since May 5, when he scored against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Datasheet

Chelsea 1 (4) x (3) 1 Aston Villa

Goals: Werner (Chelsea); Archer (Aston Villa)

PENALTY SHOOTOUT

Chelsea: Lukaku (converted), Mount (converted), Barkley (converted), Chilwell (lost), James (converted)

Aston Villa: El Ghazi (converted), Young (lost), Nakamba (lost), Konsa (converted), Buendía (converted)

CHELSEA: Kepa; James, Chalobah, Sarr and Chilwell; Kanté (Mount), Saúl (Lukaku) and Loftus-Cheek; Ziyech (Barkley), Hudson-Odoi and Werner. Technician: Thomas Tuchel

ASTON VILLA: Steer; Cash (Konsa), Tuanzebe, Hause and Young; Nakamba, Sanson (Carney Chukwuemeka) and Buendía; Traoré (Philogene Bidace), El Ghazi and Archer. Technician: Dean Smith