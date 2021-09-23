What are the conditions and requirements to withdraw from the FGTS? Ask your questions

O withdrawal from the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) it can be done by the worker, as long as he meets some criteria established by Caixa Econômica Federal. The amount is deposited monthly in the employee’s account through the employer. Thus, the FGTS is the right of the worker enrolled in the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) regime.

Requirements to withdraw from the FGTS

The worker may withdraw the FGTS if it is within the following requirements:

When the employee is dismissed without just cause;

Termination of contract for a fixed term;

When the termination occurs due to bankruptcy (or death of the individual employer or the domestic employer, or even in the case of nullity of the contract);

When the termination of the contract is due to reciprocal fault or force majeure;

Retirement;

In case of personal, urgent and serious need, when a natural disaster occurs caused by rain or floods that have reached the worker’s area of ​​residence,

Worker’s death;

When you turn 70 years old;

In the case of a person with HIV-AIDS/AIDS, whether a worker or a dependent;

In the case of malignant neoplasm, whether of the worker or dependent;

In case of terminal stage due to serious illness, whether of the worker or dependent;

When the worker remains in the linked account for three uninterrupted years outside the FGTS regime;

When remaining in the linked account for three years without interruption without crediting deposits, whose removal of the worker has occurred until 07/13/1990;

Suspension of separate work;

When the money is used to purchase a home, in addition to debt settlement or repayment or payment of part of the mortgage payments.

Documentation in case of unfair dismissal

In case the worker is fired without cause, it will be necessary to gather some documents to withdraw the money from the FGTS. Are they:

Personal identification documents;

PIS/PASEP, NIS or NIT number;

Termination document;

The work card that was written off by the company;

Conciliation of the Labor Court that recognizes the dismissal without just cause, when it results in an agreement or conciliation in a labor claim;

The conciliation term issued by the Prior Conciliation Commission in case the termination occurs through the conciliation term;

The award of the arbitral court in the event of termination having been established by means of an award;

The minutes of the general meetings or of the Board of Directors that resolved on appointment, possible reappointment, end of term or dismissal of the non-employed director, registered in the registry of titles and documents or in the Board of Trade.

In the case of termination of the contract for a specified period, the documents that the worker must submit are personal identification, termination contract, employment card, PIS number, in addition to the contract for a fixed period and the same minutes established at the meeting.

When the worker has retired and wants to withdraw the FGTS, he will have to deliver the same personal documentation, such as PIS or NIS number, work card and certificate of retirement grant, in addition to the transfer to a paid reserve, by the corporation’s own act , when it comes to the military.

In case of worker’s death, the withdrawal will be made by the family with personal identification documents, PIS or NIS number, in addition to the work card, declaration of dependents to receive the pension, birth or identity certificate and CPF of minor dependents.

Where to withdraw the FGTS?

If the value of the withdrawal from the FGTS is up to R$3,000.00, the worker can withdraw the money using the Citizen Card in the following channels:

Cash Correspondents Here;

Lotteries;

Electronic Service Points;

Self-service rooms.

Remembering that, in the self-service branches, it will be possible to withdraw the FGTS without the citizen’s card. Just inform the PIS/PASEP/NIT/NIS number and password in case of values ​​up to R$1,500.00. When the worker does not have the Citizen Card and the money exceeds R$ 1,500.00, the service must be done at the Caixa branches.

And when the employee does not have a Caixa branch in the place where he/she lives? He must withdraw the money at the bank that has an agreement, where the FGTS withdrawal request will be made. The worker must take the documents required to guarantee the withdrawal of the FGTS.

Caixa also remembers that the FGTS account balance is adjusted every 10th of each month. And, if you want to withdraw the money, you can request the payment of the FGTS only after the interest credits and monetary restatement are made in the account. All this information is on Caixa’s website.