What changes in the CS:GO competitive landscape with Operation Riptide update | DRAFT5

DUST2 AND ANCIENT
Some of the most notable changes have taken place on two maps that make up the game’s competitive map rotation: the veteran Dust2 and the new ancient. The classic map that has its roots in Counter-Strike 1.1, by the way, seems to have been home to the most sudden changes.
With the blocking of vision from the terrorist base to the middle, it will be much more difficult for the attacking side to understand the strategy of the rivals, who will no longer need to spend a smoke to try to pass unscathed to bombsite B, which in itself gives them one more utility piece.
Incidentally, the counter-terrorists will now also be able to seek more frequent advances through the low dark region, which opens up a range of possibilities in relation to map mastery. The initial impression is that the desire of the Valve is to make a map a little more balanced.
And speaking of such balancing, the ancient it also promises to be a little better for the terrorists, who had been suffering a lot when it came to planting C4 in both of their bomb sites. With the expansion of the plant area in both A and B, the situation seems to improve a little.
DEAGLE NERF, M4A1-S BUFF
After numerous complaints from the community, the Valve finally opted to reduce the damage caused by desert eagle in shots that hit the player’s body. Previously, the pocket cannon could kill at a considerable distance with two shots to the chest, which should no longer happen.
At Double Berettas they also changed, receiving a 25% reduction in their price: from $400 the gun now costs $300. This measure can help make its use viable in low investment rounds or in pistols.
DEATHCAM
The brief vision you have after death in competitive matches has had its time reduced from 3s to 2s. The time drops even further – from 1s to 0.5 – in cases where the player’s death is the result of a headshot. Subtle change, but which directly influences the information that can be passed on to the team according to this vision.
DROPABLE GRENADE
The new grenade drop feature promises to revolutionize the use of utilities, something that is crucial to the success of a professional team. In theory, such a measure can greatly help teams that already work well with their bombs.
While terrorists will have more opportunities to carry out fakes, counter-terrorists will be able to lock in a region for much longer. This, by the way, seems to be by far the most impactful change brought about by the update.