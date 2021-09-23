‘What happened?’ · TV news

Judah (Thiago Rodrigues) will face his biggest trauma in Genesis. He will take Muriel (Rhaisa Batista) for a ride and see a merchant mistreat slaves. The scene will make the Hebrew relive the episode when he sold Joseph (Juliano Laham) and shock him. The woman will notice his sudden change and question him in Record’s Bible soap: “What happened?”

The son of Israel (Petronio Gontijo) will face the past in next Monday’s chapter (27) . He and Muriel will have married, and the character will present the beloved. The boy will demand that the woman buy something beautiful. Then, the young woman will walk through the center of Adulão with her husband.

The character played by Thiago Rodrigues will observe everything with satisfaction until he sees a merchant with his slaves. The merchant will shout at the group, and Judah will be uncomfortable to see that one of the prisoners appears to be the same age as Joseph: “Judah? What happened?” Muriel will shout.

The boy will try to disguise it, but he won’t be able to. The girl will understand that the merchant has left her lover agitated: “Do you know those slaves?” the brunette will ask. The man will force a smile and deny having been shaken by the witnessed scene: “Ready? Can we go?”

“Yes, but…”, the citizen of Adullam will try to say. Judah will pull her by the shoulders to leave soon. “Did you get what you wanted?” the Hebrew will ask, to avoid the delicate subject. Muriel will nod, but will still be wary of her husband’s sudden change in demeanor.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Genesis and other soap operas.