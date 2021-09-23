What happened to the nose of Sthefane Matos from A Fazenda 13? Watch before and after · TV News

Sthefane Matos, from A Fazenda 13, went through some problems when performing two rhinoplasties in 2020. The digital influencer did not like the result of the first surgery and, nine months later, she tried to correct the plastic, but it ended up worsening the situation and saw her nose getting stuck. living flesh.

The first intervention was made in February of last year. “I had a healthy, perfect nose. I had a rhinoplasty so I could fit into a standard of beauty that doesn’t exist,” she explained in a video on her YouTube channel. “The nose was not good, it was too short, without a point, crooked. One side was smaller than the other, deformed,” reported Sthe.

In December, the blogger underwent a new operation to try to correct the effects of the one she didn’t like. But the cartilage that was left over from the first rhinoplasty was not enough to support the new nose, which opened three times, which ended up exposing the cartilage tissue.

The influencer had to travel quickly from Bahia to São Paulo for an emergency procedure. The surgeons used cartilage from the Bahian’s ear and lips to make a graft. After the applications, the nose skin had different colors and textures.

“It was the worst moment for me, I was floorless. When I looked in the mirror, my world collapsed”, she vented about her reaction when removing the bandages a week after the emergency correction. Sthefane kept the bandages on her nose until January this year, when healing had already advanced.

Gradually, the texture and color of the skin were unified, but the influencer’s nose was left with a scar in the septum. “If I had seen a report like that, I would have changed my mind for sure. No one has to try to fit the pattern,” she lamented.

See below the before and after the two rhinoplasties:

playback/instagram

Stefane before and after the first rhinoplasty

playback/instagram

Stefane during and after the second rhinoplasty

