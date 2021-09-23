What makes a health minister lend himself to the despicable role of lying? – 09/22/2021 – Drauzio Varella

It’s unfair to consider the president just a denier. Let’s not minimize his role in this pandemic: he is an activist committed body and soul to spreading the new coronavirus.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, in all fairness, he has done everything in his power so that the virus infects as many Brazilians as possible: he condemns the use of masks, promotes agglomerations, recommends drugs without antiviral activity and delayed as long as possible the acquisition of vaccines.

Finally, when he understood that the weight of public opinion was threatening his political future, he authorized the purchase, but did not get vaccinated, to serve as an example to his followers. The pressure on his collaborators to do the same must have been so persuasive that one of his ministers, a retired general, admitted to having been vaccinated on the sly, “so as not to create problems.”

We must recognize the effort of our top leader to fulfill the dream of achieving the unattainable collective immunity, no matter that at the price of so many deaths. It involved taking off a small child’s mask in public, recruiting doctors to defend useless medicines, encouraging social networks to spread falsehoods, enlisting parliamentarians to repeat them, discrediting professionals who dared to defend scientific evidence and, among other measures, appointing and dismissing three ministers of health , until you reach the current one.

I imagine that it was not easy for His Excellency to find a substitute as docile as the general who headed the previous ministry, a man who was not ashamed to say that he accepted the position “without knowing the functioning of the SUS” and that his relationship with the boss ” it was that simple: one commands, the other obeys”.

However, judging by the confusion the current minister raised over teen vaccinations, last week’s presidential persistence was very successful. He took the advantage of the fact that the chosen one brought to the ministry the credibility that we doctors usually enjoy in society.

At a press conference, the minister raised suspicions about possible side effects of the Pfizer vaccine on teenagers, which would be demanding “careful” evaluations from the Ministry of Health.

He complained that some states applied vaccines not authorized by Anvisa for use in this age group, without saying which ones. Not happy, he left on the air that the death of a teenager in São Paulo was perhaps related to the vaccine received a week earlier.

To complete, he added that the vaccination of teenagers, scheduled to start on September 15, would be suspended, because it had been abandoned in the United Kingdom and contraindicated by the World Health Organization. Two outright lies.

What would have led a health minister to lie and raise unfounded suspicions about a vaccine tested and approved in international studies, safely administered to adolescents in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America?

The answer is simple: one commands, the other obeys, as was made clear in the live of the compliant minister seated next to the president, presented on the same day. The justification was to respond to a “feeling” of the boss, who was very “concerned about the young people who are the future of this country”.

In fact, the minister played the despicable role of discrediting an important vaccine, just to hide the lack of it in sufficient quantity to immunize teenagers and, at the same time, administer the third dose to the older ones, vaccinated for more than six months with Coronavac or AstraZeneca.

His Excellencies must have concluded that it looked bad with the electorate to acknowledge the lack of a vaccine neglected by the government, when it was insistently offered by Pfizer last year.

What would an honest minister do in the current situation? I would go public to say that the lack of availability of Pfizer’s vaccine, to administer it to teenagers and offer it as a booster to older ones, only left us one way out: to give preference to those who are most at risk of dying. We would all agree.

He preferred, however, to cast doubts on the safety of a vaccine approved by Anvisa, just to meet a political appeal from his boss. Acting in this way, he assured unrestricted fidelity and stood alongside him in the fight for the spread of the epidemic.