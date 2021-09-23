When will Caixa deposit the last installment of emergency aid?

The last installment of the emergency aid will be paid from October 2021, with amounts from R$150 to R$375. See dates.

O calendar of the 7th installment of the emergency aid, with the dates of deposits and withdrawals, has already been released by Caixa Econômica Federal. Transfers will be made throughout the month of October for all beneficiaries.

The transfer of the 7th and final installment marks the end of emergency aid in 2021, which will take place. In August, President Jair Bolsonaro had already announced the end of the benefit to start the Auxílio Brasil program, which will replace Bolsa Família.

The new program intends to readjust the average ticket of the current Bolsa Família by 50%. The first payments of the new program may start in November this year, but everything will depend on the procedures for the approval of the project.

Calendars of the last installment of emergency aid

7th installment for Bolsa Família

NIS final number Payment dates NIS 1 October 18, 2021 NIS 2 October 19, 2021 NIS 3 October 20, 2021 NIS 4 October 21, 2021 NIS 5 October 22, 2021 NIS 6 October 25, 2021 NIS 7 October 26, 2021 NIS 8 October 27, 2021 NIS 9 October 28, 2021 NIS 0 October 29, 2021

7th installment for the general public

Birthday month deposit date withdrawal date January 10/20 11/1 February 10/21 11/3 March 10/22 11/04 April 10/23 11/5 May 10/23 11/09 June 10/26 11/10 July 10/27 11/11 August 10/28 11/12 September 10/29 11/16 October 10/30 11/17 November 10/30 11/18 December 10/31 11/19

Remembering that the amounts transferred by emergency aid in 2021 vary between R$ 150 and R$ 375, depending on the beneficiary’s profile. In case of doubts or any problem regarding the transfers, just contact the box call 111. This service channel is available throughout the week from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm.