When will Caixa deposit the last installment of emergency aid?

The last installment of the emergency aid will be paid from October 2021, with amounts from R$150 to R$375. See dates.
O calendar of the 7th installment of the emergency aid, with the dates of deposits and withdrawals, has already been released by Caixa Econômica Federal. Transfers will be made throughout the month of October for all beneficiaries.
The transfer of the 7th and final installment marks the end of emergency aid in 2021, which will take place. In August, President Jair Bolsonaro had already announced the end of the benefit to start the Auxílio Brasil program, which will replace Bolsa Família.
The new program intends to readjust the average ticket of the current Bolsa Família by 50%. The first payments of the new program may start in November this year, but everything will depend on the procedures for the approval of the project.
Calendars of the last installment of emergency aid
7th installment for Bolsa Família
|NIS final number
|Payment dates
|NIS 1
|October 18, 2021
|NIS 2
|October 19, 2021
|NIS 3
|October 20, 2021
|NIS 4
|October 21, 2021
|NIS 5
|October 22, 2021
|NIS 6
|October 25, 2021
|NIS 7
|October 26, 2021
|NIS 8
|October 27, 2021
|NIS 9
|October 28, 2021
|NIS 0
|October 29, 2021
7th installment for the general public
|Birthday month
|deposit date
|withdrawal date
|January
|10/20
|11/1
|February
|10/21
|11/3
|March
|10/22
|11/04
|April
|10/23
|11/5
|May
|10/23
|11/09
|June
|10/26
|11/10
|July
|10/27
|11/11
|August
|10/28
|11/12
|September
|10/29
|11/16
|October
|10/30
|11/17
|November
|10/30
|11/18
|December
|10/31
|11/19
Remembering that the amounts transferred by emergency aid in 2021 vary between R$ 150 and R$ 375, depending on the beneficiary’s profile. In case of doubts or any problem regarding the transfers, just contact the box call 111. This service channel is available throughout the week from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm.