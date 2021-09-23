Which region of Minas Gerais is the champion (and the lantern) in 1 dose vaccination – Gerais

Urucuia, in the North of Minas, is the city that has vaccinated the population so far with the 1st dose: less than 50% (photo: Urucuia City Hall/Disclosure) Vale do Jequitinhonha was the region of Minas Gerais that least applied the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. At the other end, Zona da Mata is the leader in this parameter and already has more than 90% of the adult population with the initial application.

The data are part of a survey carried out by the report from the state government’s Vacimeter. The numbers were consulted until last Monday (20/9).

In the lantern, Jequitinhonha has an average vaccination coverage of 76.93% in the first dose. Although it is close to the minimum 80% advocated by the Ministry of Health, the number represents “a long step to take” in the campaign, according to specialists consulted by the report.

At the other end of the table, Zona da Mata leads the ranking of the state, with 91.41% of the population vaccinated with the first dose. Three other regions are also very close, with 90% immunization.

See data by region



Forest Zone – 91.41%

Midwest – 90.98%

South – 90.59%

Central – 90.17%

Trinculo and Alto Paranaba – 89.03%

Northwest – 88.04%

Vale do Rio Doce – 83.61%

North – 77.04%

Jequitinhonha and Mucuri Valley – 76.93%

What does that mean?



According to infectologist Jos dos Reis Canela, former dean of the State University of Montes Claros, the data in Vale do Jequitinhonha is surprising from one point of view. “If we take into account that there is a large publication in communication vehicles, city halls, public authorities, even private establishments encouraging vaccination, the lowest number is worrying”, he says.

The fact that the region is one of the least economically developed in the state should not be discarded, according to Canela. “It is important to always remember that there are also issues related to regional “taboos”, the lack of a more consistent orientation and even the difficulty of getting around, which is still a reality”, he adds.

In the doctor’s opinion, city halls should think of more effective ways to immunize the population. One of them, for example, would be the active search, which is when the health agency goes to a patient’s house to apply some treatment.