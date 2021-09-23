which stock is cheaper?

The actions of retailers Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) accumulate a drop of more than 30% in 2021. Companies suffer from the distrust of the markets due to the weaker economy. However, this pessimism will not last forever.

According to the BB Investments, both stocks have great upside potential, but one may grow more.

The brokerage firm revised the target price for both Via and Magazine Luiza for 2022 and the one who kept the greatest potential was the first.

See the table below:

Via Magazine Target Price BRL 20 BRL 22.90 upside potential 130% 38% Recommendation Purchase Purchase GMV* BRL 21.7 billion BRL 26 billion

*GMV (Gross Volume of Merchandise, in Portuguese) in the first semester

According to analyst Georgia Jorge, who signs the report, the efforts of the owner of Casas Bahia to diversify its revenue sources, expanding the assortment of product categories to consumers, increasing the services available to marketplace sellers and, mainly, expanding the financial services offered at BanQi, “should positively contribute to Via’s performance superior to that of the market in the coming quarters”.

“We understand that the current price of paper is far below the fair price, given the initiatives and results that the company has been delivering and that should pave its growth even in a more challenging scenario”, he points out.

The specialist recalls that on the last Investor Day, Via highlighted its ambition to become the Brazilian consumer’s relationship and consumption platform.

For this, the retailer selected the following strategic pillars:

customer at the heart of the business;

omnichannel at the service of the marketplace

use of technology and data

innovation and new business

logistics,

financial solutions.

“We project a greater growth in online sales, contemplating the relocation of Whatsapp sales to the digital channel and the strong growth of the seller base after the adjustment of the onboard structure carried out in 1H21, which should strongly contribute to accelerate sales of the marketplace”, he points out.

Last Tuesday, Via shares soared 11% after the company informed which surpassed the 100,000 sellers mark on the marketplace.

Magalu in full swing

In the case of Magazine Luiza, the analyst says that the ability to maintain strong sales growth in different scenarios is what differentiates it from other companies in the sector.

“Even in the face of a strong comparative base, the company has kept steady its growth thanks to the maturation of the various initiatives taken over the last few years to increase its relevance with consumers”, he points out.

However, she recalls that this growth did not come without a toll levied on margins.

“Still, the company delivered a profitable semester even without the stores operating in a normal situation”, he completes.

The specialist expects the company to continue with growth, leveraged by several measures still in its initial stage, especially with regard to the financial solutions offered in the SuperApp and the exploration of key product categories.

Regarding the stock decline, Georgia explains that the stock debacle was exaggerated.

“We understand that this performance is not justified, given the various initiatives that Magazine Luiza has underway and that provide the company with significant growth quarter after quarter even with strong comparative bases, combined with profitability even in a highly competitive scenario, which highlights it in front of their peers”, he says.