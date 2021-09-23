Why did a startup receive R$80m to bring mammoths back to life? – 23/09/2021

Mammoths — a prehistoric elephant species — became extinct about 5,600 years ago. But a startup said it will resurrect them. Colossal has already received more than US$ 15 million (approximately R$ 80 million, in direct conversion) from private investors, but it is regarded with suspicion by some scientists.

The ambitious plan is, through genetic technology, to bring these magnificent animals back to life, and then take hundreds of them to Siberia, the mammoth’s original habitat, in the tundra biome. The technique chosen is to edit the DNA of today’s elephants, to add genes with the characteristics of mammoths, such as dense fur and a thick layer of fat, to withstand the freezing temperatures of the Arctic.

Biologist George Church, from the Harvard Medical School, has been leading a team of researchers for eight years, developing tools to revive mammoths. Initially, the idea was to do this from DNA fragments extracted from fossils and human remains, reconstructing the original genome. But he went further: he wants to revive extinct species from their “relatives” who still live.

Asian elephants and mammoths share a common ancestor, which inhabited the Earth about six million years ago. From it, then, it would be possible to produce in the laboratory something that looks and acts like an ancient mammoth. For this, it is necessary to do something unprecedented: remove part of the DNA of elephant eggs and replace them with the “mammoth type”. According to the survey, 60 genes define your most distinctive traits.

Church considered implanting the embryos in the “surrogate bellies” of live elephants. But even if he were able to IVF elephants — which no one has done to date — it would be impractical to build a herd in this way, requiring many mothers and a lot of time.

So he decided to make an artificial mammoth uterus, with tissue created from stem cells. But it needs to be big enough to hold a fetus, weighing up to 100 kg, for about two years. Developing it is another major challenge for the project.

The initial funding comes from investors ranging from Climate Capital, a company that supports efforts to reduce carbon emissions, to the Winklevoss twins, known for their battles for Facebook and investments in Bitcoin.

Colossal will support Church’s research, in addition to carrying out experiments in its own laboratories, in Boston and Dallas (USA). In a few years, the company intends to produce the first embryos of these mammoth elephants, in order to create entire populations in the future.

Many scientists view the “de-extinction” plan with skeptical eyes. In addition to the immense challenge of being able to recreate a functional mammoth, there are serious ethical issues to be addressed. Is it right for us to revive an animal long gone, whose biology we know so little about? Who decides if they can be released into the wild? How profound will its impacts on ecosystems be?

Everyone remembers what happened in the classic “Jurassic Park” movies. Furthermore, a species of this type is known for intense parental care. Mother and cubs form a bond that lasts for many years. How would this happen to children without their parents?

According to Church, the presence of mammoths could help the environment. The tundra of Siberia and North America is dominated by moss and has undergone a process of global warming and carbon dioxide emissions. Thousands of years ago, it was a large pasture, as mammoths acted as engineers, breaking down the moss, felling trees and fertilizing the land.

Russian ecologists have already taken bison and other current species to a park in Siberia, hoping to reverse the process and restore the scrub — which protects the soil, prevents melting and erosion, and traps carbon dioxide. But mammoths would be more efficient in this task.

Even if the ultimate goal of startup Colossal is not reached, the research could bring important advances in the areas of genetic engineering and reproductive technology. New businesses can emerge from there, bringing financial returns to investors.

Researchers can also help protect species that are threatened but not yet extinct — for example, with genetic manipulation to make them more resistant or to reproduce them faster.

*With information from the New York Times newspaper