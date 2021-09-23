Why is it possible to get covid even when vaccinated, like minister Queiroga

Marcelo Queiroga was vaccinated with two doses

The positive diagnosis for covid by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, during a trip by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and a delegation to the United States for the UN General Assembly has dominated the news and rekindled the debate on the effectiveness of vaccines.

The information was confirmed in a note released by the Special Secretariat for Social Communication.

According to the statement, the minister is doing well. The other members of the delegation were tested and received a negative diagnosis for the disease.

The minister will have to perform quarantine in the city for 14 days before returning to Brazil. He was the second member of the presidential team to contract the virus in the United States. Before him, a diplomat who was sent to prepare Bolsonaro’s trip to the UN also received a positive result for covid-19.