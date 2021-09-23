Why is it possible to get covid even when vaccinated, like minister Queiroga

22 September 2021, 13:57 -03 Updated 4 hours ago

Credit, Play/Twitter Photo caption, Marcelo Queiroga was vaccinated with two doses

The positive diagnosis for covid by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, during a trip by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and a delegation to the United States for the UN General Assembly has dominated the news and rekindled the debate on the effectiveness of vaccines.

Pelo Twitter, Queiroga anunciou que está com coronavírus — diferentemente de Bolsonaro, no entanto, ele diz ter sido vacinado com as duas doses. The information was confirmed in a note released by the Special Secretariat for Social Communication.

According to the statement, the minister is doing well. The other members of the delegation were tested and received a negative diagnosis for the disease.

The minister will have to perform quarantine in the city for 14 days before returning to Brazil. He was the second member of the presidential team to contract the virus in the United States. Before him, a diplomat who was sent to prepare Bolsonaro’s trip to the UN also received a positive result for covid-19.

“I inform everyone that today I tested positive for Covid19. I will be quarantined in the US, following all health safety protocols. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health will continue firm in the actions to fight the pandemic in Brazil. We will defeat this virus,” he wrote him, on his personal Twitter account.

Queiroga is not the first case of infection after two doses. In July, presenter Ana Maria Braga, for example, says she had a covid even after being double vaccinated.

Other personalities, also doubly vaccinated, died even after being immunized – such as actor Tarcisio Meira, in August.

But what explains covid infection even after vaccination with two doses?

First, no vaccine for covid is 100% effective — as, in fact, no immunizer is, even those that have been available for decades for other ailments like measles, flu, and chickenpox.

But scientific studies have shown for months that they are effective in stopping the most serious cases of the diseases they fight.

Therefore, experts warn that, in the case of covid, everyone must continue to be careful with physical distance and the use of masks, until a large percentage of the population is vaccinated and the pandemic is under control, with very low numbers of cases and deaths .

In the US, for example, where Queiroga probably contracted the virus, the number of confirmed cases is rising, as is the number of deaths — the vast majority among unvaccinated.

There are some hypotheses for this, including the skepticism of many Americans about the immunizing agent — just to give you an idea, today Brazil has a higher proportion of vaccinated with the first dose (68.57%) than that of the United States ( 63.11%), according to data from the Our World in Data platform, linked to the University of Oxford.

Other assumptions are related to the type of immunizer, time since vaccination, variants and the immune system (read more below).

It is also necessary to remember that the protective effects of the vaccine only reach its peak only 14 days after the immunization.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Moderator Ana Maria Braga had a positive diagnosis after being double immunized

‘breakthrough’ infection

Therefore, if you still have covid-19 two weeks after the second dose, as was the case with Queiroga, you have suffered a “breakthrough” (invasive) infection, that is, when a person is infected even though they have been vaccinated against a disease .

In general terms, breakthrough infections are similar to common covid-19 infections in unvaccinated people—but there are some differences.

According to the Covid Symptom Study, the five most common symptoms of a breakthrough infection are headache, runny nose, sneezing, sore throat, and loss of smell. Some of these symptoms are the same as those experienced by people who have not been vaccinated.

If you haven’t been vaccinated, three of the most common symptoms are also headache, sore throat and runny nose.

However, the other two most common symptoms in unvaccinated people are fever and persistent cough. These two “classic” symptoms of covid-19 become much less common after you get the shots. One study found that people with breakthrough infections are 58% less likely to have a fever compared to unvaccinated people. Instead, covid-19 after vaccination has been described as a cold sensation by many.

Vaccinated people are also less likely than unvaccinated people to be hospitalized if they have covid-19. They are also likely to have fewer symptoms during the early stages of the disease and are less likely to develop a long covid.

The reason the disease is milder in vaccinated people may be because vaccines, when they don’t block infection, seem to cause infected people to have fewer virus particles in their bodies. However, this has not yet been proven.

What increases the risk?

In the UK, surveys have found that 0.2% of the population — or one person in 500 — suffers a breakthrough infection after being fully vaccinated. But not everyone is at the same risk. Four factors seem to contribute to your level of protection with the vaccine.

The first is the specific type of vaccine you received and the relative risk reduction that each type offers. Relative risk reduction is a measure of how much a vaccine reduces the risk of someone developing covid-19 compared to someone who has not been vaccinated.

Clinical trials have found that the Modern vaccine reduces a person’s risk of developing symptomatic covid-19 by 94%, while the Pfizer vaccine reduces that risk by 95%. Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines performed poorly, reducing this risk by about 66% and 70%, respectively (although the protection offered by the AstraZeneca vaccine appeared to increase to 81% if a longer gap was left between doses).

2. Time since vaccination

But these numbers don’t give the full picture. It is becoming increasingly evident that the time elapsed since vaccination is also important and is one of the reasons why the debate over booster immunizations is growing in intensity.

Initial research, still in pre-publication (not yet reviewed by other scientists), suggests that the protection of the Pfizer vaccine diminishes over the six months after vaccination. Another pre-publication article from Israel also suggests the same thing. It’s too early to know what happens to the vaccine’s effectiveness after six months of the second dose, but it’s likely to drop even further.

Credit, TV Globo/Disclosure Photo caption, Tarcisio Meira died from complications of covid-19

Another important factor is the virus variant you are facing. The above risk reductions were calculated by testing vaccines against the original form of the coronavirus.

But when tackling the alpha variant, Public Health England data suggest that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are slightly less protective, reducing the risk of covid-19 symptoms by 93 percent. Against delta, the level of protection drops further to 88%. AstraZeneca vaccine is also affected.

The Covid Symptom Study confirms all this. Their data suggest that two to four weeks after receiving the second dose of Pfizer, you are about 87% less likely to have covid-19 symptoms when faced with the delta variant. After four to five months, that number drops to 77%.

4. Your immune system

It is important to remember that the numbers above refer to the average risk reduction in a population. Your own risk will depend on your own immunity levels and other factors specific to the person (such as the degree of exposure to the virus, which can be determined by the type of work you do).

Immunological fitness generally decreases with age. Long-term medical conditions can also impair our response to vaccination. Elderly people or people with compromised immune systems may therefore have lower levels of vaccine-induced protection against covid-19 or may see their protection diminish more rapidly.

It’s also worth remembering that the most clinically vulnerable were vaccinated first, possibly more than eight months ago, which may increase their risk of getting an initial infection due to declining protection.

Do I need to worry?

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Vaccines have good efficacy, but do not protect 100% against any disease

Vaccines even greatly reduce your chances of getting covid-19. They also protect to an even greater degree against hospitalization and death.

However, it is worrying that there are more breakthrough infections, such as that of Queiroga. The fear is that they could increase if vaccine protection, as suspected today, declines over time.

Therefore, many countries around the world, such as Brazil, are offering a third dose to the most vulnerable and also considering whether boosters should be given more widely to the rest of the population.

But even if they are used, this should not be interpreted as “vaccines don’t work”.

And in the meantime, it is essential to promote vaccination for all those who can be vaccinated but have not yet been vaccinated, experts warn.

Individual gain or a collective good?

When we take a vaccine, we always think about our own health: most of the time, the goal is to reduce the risk of catching a certain infectious disease.

But we need to keep in mind that the benefit of vaccination goes far beyond ourselves.

When we protect ourselves, we are benefiting all of society at the table.

After all, the immunizing agent can break the transmission chains of a virus (when it is able to prevent infection) or reduce the risk of overcrowding in hospital beds (when it minimizes the chances of progression to the most serious conditions).

But there is an important detail in this story. These positive effects are usually only felt when a considerable portion of the population is effectively immunized.

“The vaccine is, mainly, a collective good. And this individual impact, of protection against a certain disease or its more severe forms, grows as a greater part of the population is vaccinated”, explained the epidemiologist Denise Garrett, vice-president of the Sabin Institute of Vaccines, in the United States, in a recent interview with BBC News Brasil.