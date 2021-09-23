Will you save or use full strength? Palmeiras sets strategy for Derby ahead of Libertadores | palm trees

Palmeiras will use the next days of work to define its strategy for the derby against Corinthians, Saturday, at 7 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

After re-presenting himself without the presence of the holders on the field, on the morning of last Wednesday, Abel should lead this Thursday afternoon the first activity with the complete group. Without suspensions or medical problems, Verdão can have maximum strength at its disposal.

More about Palmeiras:

+ Dudu reacts after Abel Ferreira’s statement

+ Leila Pereira sets slate for presidential election

At the Football Academy, the discourse between athletes and the committee is to keep the title as an objective to be achieved by the squad. Abel even publicly admitted that his main commitment is “to be Brazilian champion.”

Such thought may indicate a complete lineup for the match against Corinthians, on Saturday, even with the game against Atlético-MG worth a spot in the Libertadores decision being right next Tuesday. This does not prevent the coach from making specific changes.

1 of 2 Cast of Palmeiras at the Soccer Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Palmeiras cast at the Soccer Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

Midfield, for example, will again have Zé Rafael and Danilo as options – the first served an automatic suspension against Chapecoense and the second, recovered from a blow to his ankle, was used in the second half against Galo. Jorge has been training with the ball and has a chance to be listed for the first time.

Reserve at Libertadores, Wesley appears as a candidate to regain a spot in the offensive sector. An escalation option, if the base is kept, has: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Felipe Melo (Danilo), Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Ron (Wesley) and Luiz Adriano.

The next few days will be for physical and wear evaluations, in addition to work with the ball. On the other hand, Abel Ferreira himself has already spoken in other opportunities about the need to take risks at certain times of the season.

Palmeiras is second in the Brazilian Championship with 38 points, seven behind Atlético-MG. In this round, Galo also enters the field on Saturday for the national tournament, when he faces São Paulo, at 9 pm, at Morumbi.