Willie Garson dies, actor of ‘Sex and the city’, aged 57

Divorce lawyer and Charlotte’s husband on the show, Handler appeared in series like “American crime story” and “Californication.” He is also the author of two books on his struggle with leukemia in his youth.

Jason Lewis

Photo: Disclosure After playing the character Jerry “Smith” Jerrod, Lewis made small appearances on series like “House” and “How I met your mother.” In 2009, he came to Brazil to record the pilot of a series called “Rio”, but the project did not go forward. Parker and Alexandra Fong

Photo: Disclosure Charlotte’s daughter, little Lily Goldenblatt, who appears in the two offshoots of the series, was actually played by the twins Parker (pictured) and Alexandra Fong. The two girls are now teenagers and appear in the 2014 movie “A Saint Neighbor” with Bill Murray.

After production ended, Garson returned to play the role in the franchise’s films, “Sex and the City — The Movie” (2008) and “Sex and the City 2” (2010). He recently filmed HBO Max’s first-run series “And just like that…”, a revival of “Sex and the city” slated to premiere in October.

“The ‘Sex and the City’ family lost one of their own. Our amazing Willie Garson,” said Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of “Sex and the City” and “And just like that.” “His spirit and dedication to his craft was present every day on the filming of ‘And Just Like That.’ He was there — giving us all of himself — even when he was sick. . In this sad and dark moment, we are comforted by our memory of your joy and light.”

In more than 30 years of career, the American worked in several television productions in the country. In more recent projects, she has been in series like “White collar”, “Hawaii Five-0” and “Supergirl”. In the movies, he has participated in films such as “Spell of time” (1993), “Who will stay with Mary” and “I Want to be John Malkovich” (1999).

Actors Willie Garson and Sarah Jessica Parker in the scene of the new series that will follow on ‘Sex and the city’ Photo: Publicity

Colleagues pay tribute

Colleague Garson on “Sex and the city,” Cynthia Nixon paid tribute to Garson in a Twitter post. “I am deeply saddened that we have lost Garson,” wrote Nixon. “We all loved him and loved working with him. He was infinitely funny on screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and tradition in show business. He was an accomplished professional—always.”

“I couldn’t have had a brighter TV partner,” tweeted Mario Cantone, interpreter of Garson’s character’s husband in “Sex and the City.” “I am crushed and overwhelmed by grief. Taken from all of us too soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you.”

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on “Sex and the City,” wrote on Twitter: “Such sad news and a terribly sad loss for the SATC family (“Sex and the City”). Our condolences.”