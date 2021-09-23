With Alan Patrick’s beautiful goal, Shakhtar defeats Dynamo Kiev and wins Ukrainian Super Cup | international football

The Brazilian, ex-Santos and Flamengo, who had two assists and one goal in the last four games, celebrated the result.

– Congratulations to our team. We managed to impose our game, we gained an advantage for the second half and that ended up giving the team greater peace of mind. I’m happy for another victory with Shakhtar, even more so by scoring a goal. But we will have very important games in the coming weeks and the concentration needs to be total.