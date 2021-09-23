With Alan Patrick’s beautiful goal, Shakhtar defeats Dynamo Kiev and wins Ukrainian Super Cup | international football

Shakhtar overcame Dynamo Kiev and won the Ukrainian Super Cup on Wednesday. With two goals from Burkina Faso forward Traoré, and one from Alan Patrick, in a run from the back of midfield that ended with a beautiful shot from the angle, the team from Donetsk scored 3-0 and ended a streak of three cups of rivals in the competition.
The Brazilian, ex-Santos and Flamengo, who had two assists and one goal in the last four games, celebrated the result.
– Congratulations to our team. We managed to impose our game, we gained an advantage for the second half and that ended up giving the team greater peace of mind. I’m happy for another victory with Shakhtar, even more so by scoring a goal. But we will have very important games in the coming weeks and the concentration needs to be total.
In addition to Alan, five other Brazilians were on the field for the winning side. Ismaily and Maycon gave assists, and Pedrinho and Dodô were also starters. Marco Antônio entered during the match, and the naturalized Marlos also played.
Dynamo lead the Ukrainian by three points over Shakhtar after eight rounds. Both teams are in the European Champions League. Shakhtar are at the bottom of Group D, which also includes Sheriff, Real Madrid and Internazionale. Dynamo are third in the E, with Bayern Munich, Benfica and Barcelona.