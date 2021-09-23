With an off-road footprint, the new generation of Duster will be hybrid







Projection imagines future Dacia Duster. Photo: Autocar/Reproduction

The Renault Duster will have important news soon. Four years after the launch of the current model in Europe, there are new rumors about the next generation of the compact SUV. Scheduled to debut in 2025, the new Dacia Duster will have hybrid versions and may even have an unprecedented electric version, but without giving up on off-road characteristics and low prices. The information is from the Autocar website.

In an interview with the British website, Dacia’s head of product, Julien Ferry, confirmed that the new generation of Duster should keep the same proposal as the current model, offering good value for money and off-road capabilities. “He needs to serve customers who are looking for a simple car that can be used off-road,” said the executive.

With this, the new Duster should keep the 4×4 version, which is one of the most affordable models with all-wheel drive on the European market. It is also known that the new generation Duster will adopt the same modular platform CMF-B as the new Logan and Sandero. Also used by the new European Renault Clio, the new base is compatible with electrification technologies.





Dacia Duster: new generation in 2025. Photo: Dacia / Disclosure

Thus, the new generation of Duster may have hybrid versions or even a 100% electric option. This is because, it is worth remembering that several countries in the region have defined dates until the next decade to allow only the sale of electric cars. Dacia’s intention, however, is to keep combustion versions online as long as European legislation allows.

Among the possibilities, the new Duster must have the same hybrid set as the Renault Captur E-Tech, which is composed of a 1.6 gasoline engine associated with two electric motors, which offer 160 hp of combined power. The French SUV also has a 9.8 kWh battery, which offers a range of up to 50 km in 100% electric mode.





Dacia Bigster: inspiration for new Duster. Photo: Dacia/Disclosure

On the outside, the inspiration for the design of the new Duster must be the Dacia Bisgter concept, which has a robust look and refined lines. Inside, the finish should be similar to that of the new generations of Sandero and Logan, which have more refined materials than the previous generation.

The new Duster still doesn’t have a date to arrive in Brazil. That’s because the current generation of the model was launched in the country only in 2020, three years after Europe. Before the new generation, however, the Brazilian version should gain a slight visual modification, and should bring the new 170 hp 1.3 TCe engine developed in partnership with Mercedes, which debuted in the restyled Captur.