With Buosi as one of the vices, Leila Pereira makes official ticket to run for president

Counselor and businesswoman Leila Pereira made official this Wednesday afternoon her ticket to run for president in the next elections of Sociedade Esportiva palm trees. Named “Palmeiras de Todos”, the group counts on Paulo Buosi as one of the vices.

Through a post on her Instagram profile, Leila Pereira confirmed Paulo Roberto Buosi, Maria Tereza Ambrósio Bellangero, Neive Conceição Bulla de Andrade and Tarso Luiz Furtado Gouveia as her vice presidents. Next to Galiotte, Buosi already acts as first deputy.

Neive Conceição Bulla de Andrade is a full member of the Advisory and Supervisory Board (COF), Maria Tereza Ambrósio Bellangero heads the skating department and Tarso Luiz Furtado Gouveia, the interior. Leila Pereira, candidate of the situation, has the support of Maurício Galiotte.

The tendency is for the owner of Crefisa/FAM to dispute the next Palmeiras elections with Mario Giannini, a candidate supported by the political wing linked to former president Mustafá Contursi. The opposition representative has not yet released the composition of his ticket.

To effectively guarantee participation in presidential elections, each slate must pass the scrutiny of the Deliberative Council. Once approved by 15% of the body’s members, the groups may be voted on at the members’ assembly, scheduled for November.

At 7 pm (GMT) this Saturday, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras will face arch-rival Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena. Abel Ferreira may save some holders, since the return match against Atlético-MG for the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores is scheduled for 21:30 on Tuesday, at Mineirão.

