With controversial tool, Chrome 94 is officially released

THE Google today released the new update for your browser Google Chrome. O Chrome 94 arrives only three weeks after the Chrome 93. The reason is that the company developing the browser decided to change its update schedule from six weeks to four. And in this new update, a feature brings a very controversial subject.

Even though the three-week period between one update to another is short and doesn’t bring that much news, support for a new one Idle Detection API bring a lot of cloth for the sleeve. Today the Chrome (and several others browsers) work like this: they can track/observe if the user is changing tabs or moved the mouse to go up there in the list of open tabs. You know when you’re browsing some shopping site or reading some content marketing text and an advertising pop-up pops up asking for your email in exchange for an e-book or some half-assed discount? So this is the API detection… At least the old one, the new one is worse.

Now the Chrome will be able to inform the developers if the user is using another app and left the browser in the background. Did you give an alt+tab? O Chrome you know! Others browser have positioned themselves against the use of this API. the justification of the Mozilla was the use for “capitalist surveillance”. Well, before the problem was tracking for marketing, for professionals in the field to puzzle over how to force visitors to make purchases or deliver the email in exchange for a 5-page e-book.

On malicious sites — and even on those that are well intentioned because of good intentions there’s a lack of space in hell — this API brings risks to the security and privacy of the user of the browser. the team of WebKit, engine of Safari, has already spoken out against this API using these reasons related to user protection. THE Idle Detection API will be enabled by default for devs.

Source: Neowin