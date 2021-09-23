With Evergrande’s crisis, BC China injects US$ 17 billion in the market, biggest intervention in 8 months

BEIJING – The Chinese central bank pumped another $17 billion into the financial system on Thursday, with the aim of calming the market amid concerns over real estate giant Evergrande. It was the biggest short-term injection in eight months.

The liquidity injection occurs on the date of payment of US$ 83.5 million in interest on bonds issued by the company. On the eve of the deadline, the chairman of the Chinese group, Hui Ka Yan, issued a statement stating that the priority will be to help investors redeem their investments. But it is still unclear whether the company made the payment.

Before the statement, the shares of Evergrande in Hong Kong came to rise 32%. At the end of the trading session, they lost steam and ended up closing with a high of 18%, encouraging Asian stock markets. On Wednesday, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange was closed due to a public holiday. Today, it closed with a high of 1.19%.





Unfinished residential building in Evergrande Oasis, a housing development developed by the Evergrande Group in Luoyang Photo: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS / REUTERS

Payment is still unknown

In mainland China, the Shanghai Stock Exchange rose 0.38%, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange rose 0.46%. In Tokyo, the stock market closed down 0.67%.

According to CNN, even if Evergrande has not fulfilled its obligations today, a default can only be officially declared after 30 days without payment, as this is the grace period. This would give you some time to look for options.

By not complying with the payment schedule, however, investors are anxious and question the company’s viability, as well as the scope of a possible collapse on the Chinese financial system. More payments are planned for next week, including the maturity of interest on bonds of $47.5 million.

In Europe, markets operated in blue in Frankfurt (+ 1.02%) and Paris (1.15%).

London was stable, with a slight increase of 0.09%. The British Central Bank kept its benchmark rate and asset program unchanged, but signaled that the debate over possible monetary tightening is on the radar.

In the US, stock exchanges were up, also reflecting the decision of the US central bank on the eve of keeping the interest rate between zero and 0.25% per year.

Around 12:05 pm, Brasília time, the Dow Jones index rose 1.35% and the S&P, 1.29%. The Nasdaq Stock Exchange was up 1%.





Ricardo Goulart is on his second spell at Guangzhou Evergrande. He returned to the club after spending time at Palmeiras, in 2019, and started earning R$20 million per year. Photo: Reproduction

help at the last minute

In China, pressure is growing for the government to bail out Evergrande. According to a Dow Jones report, however, Chinese officials have instructed government agencies and state-controlled companies to get directly involved in the crisis only at the last minute if the company fails to handle its obligations in an orderly manner.

The fear is that a collapse of the real estate giant will lead to higher interest rates on loans to other companies at risk of default, resulting in a ripple effect and affecting the Chinese financial system. Small investors and people who bought unfinished properties also fear losing their savings and being left homeless.