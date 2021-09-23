With intensive treatment, Atlético-MG works to have Diego Costa against Palmeiras | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG works to have Diego Costa in the return match against Palmeiras, in the Libertadores semifinal. The player is undergoing intensive treatment, as reported on Thursday by the Alvinegra advisory.

The striker left the first game against Palmeiras, in São Paulo, after feeling a twinge on the spot. According to Atlético, Diego Costa will be monitored and reassessed daily. He took an image exam, but details were not disclosed.

This Thursday, in the re-presentation of the cast at Cidade do Galo, Diego Costa worked at the gym alongside his teammates. He even posted an image on social media showing the activity.

Atlético returns to the field this Saturday, but for the Brazilian Championship. The team returns to São Paulo, now to face São Paulo, at 9 pm, at Morumbi, for the 22nd round of the national dispute. Rooster leads the competition.

The duel against Palmeiras is next Tuesday, in Mineirão. Atlético need to win to advance to the decision without having to go through the penalty shootout. A goalless draw (score of the first leg) takes the definition to penalties. Tie with goals classifies Palmeiras.