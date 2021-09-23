With John Kennedy’s hat-trick, Fluminense beat Flamengo and opened an advantage in the Carioca U-20 final.

This Wednesday, Fluminense beat Flamengo by 4-1, in the final of the Carioca U-20 Championship, in Laranjeiras. The Garotos do Ninho opened the scoreboard at the beginning of the match, but did not hold back the result. With a beard, hair and mustache by John Kennedy and a goal by Yago, the Moleques de Xerém managed to turn the game around and opened up an advantage for the return match.

FIRST TIME

The classic started at a disadvantage for the Tricolor. In the first five minutes, Flamengo opened the scoring in Laranjeiras. However, in the next move John Kennedy took advantage of Matheus Martins’ pass to inflate the net and left everything the same. On minute 13, a corner kick by Yago guaranteed the Flu’s turn: John Kennedy headed in and scored the second goal of the Moleques de Xerém.

Soon after, Matheus Martins submitted and hit the post. Yago took advantage of the leftovers and scored the home team’s third. With the setback, Flamengo tried to go on the offensive and created good chances, but the consistency of goalkeeper Thiago meant that the first half ended without more goals.

SECOND TIME

Upon returning from the locker room, Flamengo continued to exert pressure. In the opening bid, André kicked hard for the goal, and Thiago palmed it for corner. At five minutes, Daniel Cabral risked from a distance, but the bid was out. Afterwards, Lázaro overcame Fluminense’s defense and tried to score his, but Thiago defended once more. At eight minutes, Daniel Cabral took danger from a free kick in the corner, and the tricolor goalkeeper palmed.

The Moleques de Xerém felt the offensive and returned to pressure Flamengo. In Matheus Martins’ corner kick, on minute 16, John Kennedy tried again with his head, but the ball went over the goal. On minute 23, the forward cleared the mark and finished off the crossbar. Yago still tried to make the rebound but was unsuccessful. Four minutes later, Lucas França sent a bomb into the goal, which hit the crossbar.

On minute 39, Jhonny crossed and the ball was deflected, hit the crossbar and fell to Alexandre Jesus, who gave the pass for Jhon Kennedy to score his third goal of the match. Thus, Fluminense won a good advantage for the decisive game in the final of the competition.

Next Wednesday, Fluminense and Flamengo face each other again, at 15:00, in a game valid for the return of the final of the Campeonato Carioca. The match will be broadcast on CBF TV and Eleven Sports.