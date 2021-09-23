With late diagnosis, diarist dies from complications of scarlet fever

The diarist Giovana Barrera Cardoso, 38, died this Wednesday (22), victim of complications from scarlet fever. The late diagnosis may have interfered with the treatment of the disease, denounces brother Jonas Barrera Cardoso.

According to him, in an interview with the newspaper O Pantaneiro, Giovana had been suffering from a lot of pain and even sought medical care twice. On occasions, she was medicated with intravenous dipyrone and released shortly thereafter.

Giovana only had the correct diagnosis when she was admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of the regional hospital in Aquidauana, after spending days without eating and with mobility difficulties. The disease, if discovered in time, would be treated only with the use of antibiotics.

The burial will take place in the chapel of Pax Vida, in front of Anastácio’s hospital, this Thursday (23). The victim is from Aquidauana and lived in the twin city. She leaves two children.

The disease

According to the São Paulo Health Department, scarlet fever is an acute infectious disease, caused by a bacterium called group A beta hemolytic streptococcus. erysipelas).

More common in children, the appearance of scarlet fever does not depend on a direct action of the streptococcus, but on a hypersensitivity reaction (allergy) to substances that the bacteria produce (toxins). Thus, the same bacteria can cause different diseases in each individual it infects.

The main symptoms are a sore throat, fever, and a typical rash. Its onset is sudden with fever, malaise, sore throat, sometimes vomiting, stomach pain and prostration.

The scarlet fever eruption consists of small spots the size of a pinhead, bright red in color and more intense on the face, armpits and groin, sparing the region around the mouth, which is pale, and the palms of the hands and soles.

The treatment usually consists of penicillin and, in cases of people allergic to the drug, erythromycin. Complications of the disease result from the spread of the streptococcal infection to other parts of the body, causing, for example, otitis, sinusitis, laryngitis, meningitis, etc.

Also according to the Department of Health, complications are potentially serious and to reduce their occurrence it is important to properly treat streptococcal infections.