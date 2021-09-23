O Paris Saint-Germain beat Metz 2-1 this Wednesday, away from home. The game, valid for the 7th round of the French Championship, was attended by Brazilian Neymar, who was the starter. Messi, injured, was absent.

PSG opened the scoring after just five minutes of play, with winger Achraf Hakimi, who finished after Metz’s defense cut a shot from Icardi. Neymar participated in the beginning of the play with a precise pass for the Argentine striker.







With Neymar starting, PSG beats Metz in a dramatic game Photo: Benoit Tissier

Metz tied in the 39th minute with defender Boubakar Kouyate, who firmly headed in a corner kick, without giving goalkeeper Keylor Navas a chance.

The team led by coach Mauricio Pochettino had more possession in the second stage, but failed to create great chances for a goal. In the last minutes, defender Dylan Bronn, from Metz, was sent off after interfering with the throw-in in a free kick for PSG.

However, in the last move of the game, Hakimi returned the Parisians to the front with a beautiful left finish after an assist from Neymar. Soon after the goal, tempers rose among the players and the referee ended the match.

With this result, the leader PSG maintains 100% of success in the French Championship, with 21 points. Metz is in last place, with just three points.

Check out other results from the French Championship round:

Angers 0 x 0 Olympique de Marseille

Lorient 1 x 0 Nice

Lyon 2 x 1 Troyes

Lens 0 x 1 Strasbourg