With Selic at 6.25%, how much does it yield to invest R$1,000 in savings, treasury or fund

The Monetary Policy Committee (Cup) decided to increase the basic interest rate (Selic) this Wednesday (22) to 6.25%, as expected by the market. With the change, the question remains: how much R$1,000 is invested in the stock market, savings, funds and government bonds? It’s time to do the math.

A survey carried out by Professor Michael Viriato, from Insper, at the request of CNN Brasil Business, shows that investing in an index fund that replicates the Ibovespa, such as BOVA11, is the most profitable in all analyzed scenarios. If R$1,000 are invested in such a fund, the investor will have, after two and a half years, something like R$1,359.43.

But here’s a warning: past returns are no guarantee of future profitability. The professor’s calculation is based on market expectations, which, in turn, may or may not be confirmed. Therefore, this is not an investment recommendation.

It is also necessary to draw attention to the importance of a diverse portfolio. It’s like they say: don’t put all your eggs in one basket. After all, one asset class can make up for the other when it’s not doing so well.

When it comes to investing in the short term, that is, for up to six months, only the CDB of a large bank (which pays 90% of the CDI) and the DI fund (with an administration fee of 0.5%) yield less than the savings. In the short term, the equity fund remains the most profitable.

See the comparison

