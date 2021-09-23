With the highest increase in 20 years, Brazil passes Russia and has the 2nd highest interest rate in the world

the discharge of 1 percentage point on Selic, announced by the Central Bank on Wednesday night (23), took the base rate of the Brazilian economy to second place in the ranking of highest real interest rates (discounted for inflation) in the world.

With the decision, Brazil passed Russia, trailing only Turkey, with real interest rates of 3.34%, according to the ranking of asset manager Infinity Asset Management.

This value, which generally corresponds to the investor’s reward, is 4.96% in Turkey and 1.87% in Russia.

Since the turn of 2002 to 2003, the base rate did not rise so much and in such a short time.

Reacting to the escalation of inflation in Brazil, the current cycle of monetary tightening began in March this year, when the Selic went from the historic low of 2% a year to 2.75%, until reaching 6.25% this Wednesday.

It was a jump of 4.25 points in five consecutive meetings, held over seven months: in the first three meetings, the increase was 0.75 percentage point and, in the last two, 1 point each.

The Infinity ranking still points out that, among 168 countries, 82.7% kept interest rates, 14.3% raised and 3.0% cut.

“The pressure of global inflation continues, which has accelerated in most measures, given the continuing pressures and shocks in wholesale supply and demand acceleration, in view of the reopening process of several locations, converting most rates into land negative”, explains the report.

In August, the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) accumulated in 12 months hit the double digits, at 9.68%. In Turkey, the local price index, also in an upward trend, rose to 19.25% in the same month, while in Russia, inflation is around 6.7%, according to the Trading Economics website, which monitors the economy of nearly 200 countries.

“Although quantitative relief programs are preserved, the global movement of monetary easing policies has lost momentum, with the significant increase in the number of CBs signaling concern about inflation, especially due to recent supply shocks and the prospect of rising commodities , with several interest rate hikes”, he continues.

*With the collaboration of Juliana Elias, from CNN Brasil Business, in São Paulo