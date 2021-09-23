without Cristiano Ronaldo and stars, Manchester United sees Lanzini score for West Ham and is eliminated

the matches of Manchester United and West Ham for the Premier League you follow LIVE by ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? Click here for more information.

Manchester United took the field without its main stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Raphaël Varane who were rested by coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Even so, the Red Devils they lavished quality on the starting lineup, which had names like midfielder Juan Mata and forward Jadon Sancho.

Visitors, in turn, entered the field with full force. One of the new features was French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who made his official debut for the English club.

You Hammers they started the first half very well, putting United’s goal in danger. And just after 9 minutes, after a good move by Fredericks on the left, the visitors opened the scoring with a goal by Manuel Lanzini, an Argentine midfielder who played for Fluminense in Brazilian football.

Less than 10 minutes later, at 17, Fredericks, if injured in the goal, left the pitch for Coufal’s entry.

Areola, in turn, made a great game. In more than one opportunity, the French goalkeeper made important saves for West Ham in the arrivals of United.

At the end of the game, West Ham still lost two very clear chances to extend the score, with Yarmolenko and Noble, with the score ending 1-0.

With the victory, the Hammers still ended a fast of five consecutive games without a win against Manchester United, which had four defeats (in a row) and one draw. The last victory was in September 2019, that is, two years ago.

In addition, the London club also returned to winning at Old Trafford after 17 matches. The last victory had been in May 2007.

With the classification, West Ham now awaits their next opponent, who will be defined in a draw.

United, in turn, was again eliminated in the third round of the English League Cup after two seasons, as the last time happened in 2018/19. So far, the Manchester club has five titles, the last one won in 2017.

Best moments:

The guy: Manuel Lanzini

The Argentine midfielder was responsible for scoring West Ham’s winning goal at Old Trafford. In addition, he was also participative in the attack, taking danger, until he left the pitch in the 25th minute of the second half, injured.

Manuel Lanzini, from West Ham, playing ball with Van de Beek, from Manchester United, in the English League Cup Alex Livesey/Getty Images

It was bad: Jadon Sancho

Hired by the weight of gold by the Red Devils against Borussia Dortmund, the English striker has not yet lived up to expectations and has added his seventh consecutive game without scoring a single goal. It’s worth remembering that he hasn’t hit the net with the United shirt yet.

Championship status

With the victory, the Hammers they advance to the next phase of the English tournament and keep alive the dream of an unprecedented title in the English League Cup.

upcoming games

Manchester United returns to the field next Saturday (25), by Premier League, to face Aston Villa, at 8:30 am, again at Old Trafford. The match will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

West Ham, also on Saturday, will face Leeds United, away from home, at 11am. The match will also be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.