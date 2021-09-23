Without Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United is eliminated by West Ham

Manchester United spared Cristiano Ronaldo for the match against West Ham for the English League Cup, and the result was not the best. Playing at Old Trafford, the visitors won 1-0 in one of the only shots they had on goal. Lanzini, ex-Fluminense confirmed his place in the fourth phase of the competition, equivalent to the round of 16.

As much as they came out ahead with the result, West Ham suffered a lot of pressure from the 10 minutes of the first half until the final whistle. The name of the game was goalkeeper Areola, who avoided numerous opportunities from Solskjaer’s men.

With the result, United says goodbye to the English League Cup and remains focused on the dispute of the Premier League, which is the third place, and the Champions League, which debuted with a defeat against Young Boys.

until the goal comes out

The start of the game at Old Trafford was the domain of West Ham and this was reflected in the scoreboard. After two arrivals, the visitors opened the scoring after eight minutes of play. Fredericks passed by Alex Telles and crossed back, on the edge of the area, Lanzini hit the first and hit the corner of the goal.

The crash didn’t give Henderson a chance, who tried to keep the nets from swinging, but couldn’t,

United domain

After leaving behind on the scoreboard, Manchester United began to impose the game rhythm. With a lot of pressure, the hosts ended the first half with 61% of the ball. In all, there were 12 shots by United against four by West Ham.

Sancho, Mata, Martial and Lingard took a lot of danger to Areola’s goal, who managed to maintain the advantage on the scoreboard in the opening 45.

Aerola is his name!

The highlight of the match was the French goalkeeper, who avoided many chances for Manchester United to reverse the situation in the match. From the moment West Ham opened the scoring, the archer was tested several times and showed great confidence to guarantee the score that gave the classification to the visitors.