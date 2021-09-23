without Messi, Neymar is doing well, Hakimi decides, PSG suffers, but beats the Metz flashlight and continues with 100% success

Backed by six consecutive victories, the Paris Saint-Germain arrived to face the Metz and add three more points. With a lot of suffocation, those led by Mauricio Pochettino won 2-1. The match was valid for the 7th round of the French Championship and was broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

Without Messi, who did not play due to a knee injury, PSG arrived to face the flashlight Metz in search of another victory, to ensure 100% success and shoot even more in the lead.

And the game looked easy. After just four minutes, Neymar gave a masterful pass to Icardi, who went right in the goalkeeper’s face and did a little digging. The defense took over the line and, in the leftover, Hakimi hit and scored.

After the goal, PSG continued with the actions of the game, while Metz arrived sporadically. But, it was in one of them that the tie came.

At 38, Gueye took a corner kick, Kouyaté rose more than everyone else and headed without a chance to defend Navas.

In the second stage, he followed the tone of the first. PSG with the ball trying to attack and Metz exploiting counterattacks. Neymar even participated well, being responsible for the expulsion of Bronn.

In additions, came the victory. At 49, Neymar gave a beautiful assist to Hakimi, who received it, pulled it to the middle and gave the three points to PSG.

Championship status

PSG continues to lead the French Championship, with 100% success. Now are 21 points from seven matches – seven more than runners-up Olympique de Marseille, who could cut the gap to four if they win in the round.

Metz ends the round with 3 stitches in, in 20th placing.

The guy: Hakimi

Without Messi, but with Neymar and Mbappé, who solved the game for PSG was another popular signing: Hakimi. With two goals, being the victory in stoppage time, the Moroccan decided the match.

Neymar is also doing well, Mbappé not so much

The shirt 10 participated in the main moves of the game. A magical pass at the beginning of the play of the first goal, suffering a push from Bronn, which generated an expulsion for Metz and assistance for Hakimi’s winning goal.

The shirt 7, highlighted in the last matches, had performance below against Metz. In the first stage, he lost a clear chance to expand the score and, in the second half, he starred in a curious move in which he almost scored a great goal trying to return the ball in fair play.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field next weekend for the French Championship. Metz will face Brest, on Sunday (26), at 10 am, while PSG will host Montpellier, on Saturday (25), at 4 pm.

Datasheet

Metz 1 x 2 PSG

GOALS: Metz: Kouyate; PSG: Hakimi (2x)

METZ: Oukidja; One hundred, Bronn, Kouyaté and Udol; Gueye (Boulaya), Sarr, Maiga, Pajot (Traoré) and Yade (Niakaté); Niane (De Préville). Technician: Frédéric Antonetti

PSG: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes (Draxler); Rafinha (Herrera), Wijnaldum (Di María) and Danilo Pereira, Neymar, Mbappé and Icardi. Technician: Mauricio Pochettino