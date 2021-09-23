witnesses can help FBI investigate murder

Witness reports are being investigated by the FBI in the case involving the murder of influencer Gabby Petito. Forensics confirmed the murder yesterday after identifying the body in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

Testimonies shared with the FBI cite the behavior of the 22-year-old’s fiance, Brian Laundrie. Considered “relevant” in the case, he has not been seen since September 14th. A survey was carried out at the 23-year-old’s home last Monday (20).

couple’s van on the road

According to the report released by journalist Megan Cassidy, from the San Francisco Chronicle, Jessica Schultz saw the white van, used by the couple for a trip through American parks, circulating in the area where the 22-year-old girl was found.

According to the publication, Jessica noticed that the van driver “seemed to have no idea where he was going” and “was moving slowly along a narrow road” one night in August.

The driver identified as “a generic white young man” was alone in the car and driving near a campsite called Spread Creek, located in Bridger-Teton.

Jessica reported getting “stuck” behind the slowly moving vehicle until the driver finally stopped halfway in an off-limits area. This forced the witness off the road.

After the news about the disappearance of the digital influencer, Jessica Schultz was one of the first people in the region to contact the FBI.

Police are investigating whether the driver in the report is actually Brian Laundrie, who is engaged to Gabby Petito.

restaurant discussion

In an interview with Fox News, a witness claims to have witnessed an argument between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie at a Wyoming restaurant on August 27th.

According to the account, the influencer’s fiance was “agitated” and began to argue with a waitress on the spot. The restaurant confirmed that the couple was in the space in a post on social media.

“We’ve notified the FBI and they’re aware. We’re allowing them to do their jobs and we respect Gabby’s family,” the establishment’s official profile said in the post.

Aggression and new images

After confirmation of the murder, TMZ reported that an anonymous tip into the case of Gabby Petito said the 23-year-old fiance was seen assaulting the young woman weeks before the disappearance.

O site it also reported that Florida police are investigating footage of the forest taken by the camera of another plaintiff.

According to the author, Brian would be walking through a place far from his residence carrying a backpack. The record will also be used in the investigation of Gabby’s death petite.

Groom did not comment on the case

The 22-year-old American disappeared while traveling in her van with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, through national parks across the country. They left Florida in July. The last contact with the family took place on August 25th.

The human remains were found on Sunday (19) and the coroner concluded the confirmation after carrying out DNA tests.

According to the camera record of the automatic number plate recognition system, Gabby’s van, used by the couple on the trip, returned to town on September 1st (same date as her fiance’s return). After returning, Laundrie chose not to talk about the influencer’s demise.