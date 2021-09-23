World Car Free Day: discover the Brazilian city where cars are prohibited

This Wednesday, September 22, drivers around the world should think twice before taking their car out of the garage and, if possible, opt for alternative means of transport. This is because, for more than two decades, the World Car Free Day has invited citizens to reflect on sustainable mobility.

In the Pará municipality of Afuá, however, the activities proposed during the date do not represent any disturbance in daily life: the city with an estimated population of 39.9 thousand inhabitants prohibits, throughout the year, the circulation of cars, motorcycles and other small motor vehicles or large.

The model, very unusual in Brazil, draws the attention of researchers and cycle activists. Among the reasons for the rule, there is the peculiar planning of the city. Located in a marshy region on the island of Marajó, Afuá has most of the houses and streets suspended on wooden stilts — which do not allow the weight and speed of cars — and carries out most of its cargo transport by boat.

In addition, the short distances from the urban area, which do not exceed 6 kilometers in length, also contribute to the popularity of pedals.

To lead life without a car, adaptations require creativity: bikes they help police patrols, taxi service, sightseeing tours and even rescue in ambulances, the latter with a stretcher attached to the two-wheel structure. Also, there are no official cars. Companies, professionals from all areas and even the mayor of the city fulfill their obligations on bicycles or tricycles.

According to a survey by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) on the local vehicle fleet, in 2020 there were only 13 motorized land vehicles in Afuá — including auxiliaries such as tractors and winches. In 2009, the year with the lowest adhesion, the Institute registered three vehicles.

The number is extremely low even when compared to other cities with similar population density and habits. The municipality of São Fidélis (RJ), which has 38,700 inhabitants and is highlighted by the book “O Brasil que Pedala” (2018) – which mapped everyday cycling in the interior of the country – has more than 7,200 motorized vehicles .

world car free day

The date was chosen in France, in 1997, motivated by the movement that had already existed in Europe since the beginning of the 1990s. cars on the streets.

In Brazil, the debate first reached large cities such as São Paulo – where the use of individual motorbikes combined with population growth already required a careful look at urban problems such as congestion and compromised air quality.

*With information from Agência Brasil and Estadão Conteúdo