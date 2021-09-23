Would Warriors, Clippers and Lakers have a chance?

ben_simmons_warriors,_clippers_and_lakers_teriam_chances_

Ben Simmons has stated that he is no longer interested in playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. New reports surfaced on Tuesday that he had informed the team that he would not report to training camp.

Los Angeles Times NBA insiders – Andrew Greif, Broderick Turner and Dan Woike – analyzed the scenario of what could happen between Simmons and the 76ers, including possible deals for the Warriors as well as the Lakers and Clippers.

Training camp is less than a week away, and Simmons continues to say he won’t attend. Simmons could be fined and the Sixers may not receive any significant offers until then.

According to Dan Woike, the Clippers and Lakers must be very interested in this situation, even if the probability of either team acquiring Simmons is very low. The reason, according to the journalist, is that there is a team in the West that could instantly become one of the conference’s favorites negotiating for him – the Golden State Warriors.

But, according to Warriors owner Joe Lacob himself, that could be very unlikely. Lacob said he can’t imagine Simmons playing alongside Green and taking possessions from Curry and Thompson.

“In some ways, it really doesn’t fit what we’re doing,” Lacob said. “He makes a lot of money. But can he be part of the team to finish the games? I do not know.”

“He’s very talented,” Lacob continued of Simmons. “The problem is: we have Draymond. Draymond and he are very similar in that neither of them actually shoots and commands a lot of plays. This is a problem. The salary structure is different.”

All that really matters is that, for the NBA’s health, the commercial value of Simmons isn’t so suppressed that the Sixers can get an extremely uneven return on a deal. Watching stars who sign long-term contracts and express desires to switch earlier and earlier is not good for the league. And seeing one of them refuse to show up for work until he gets a new contract isn’t good either.

Clippers have the kind of environment where Simmons’ strengths can thrive, according to Andrew Greif. For the journalist their weaknesses can be covered, to some extent, because of the large number of pitchers with which they can surround Simmons. Paul George, Kawhi Leonard (when he returns from his knee injury), Nicolas Batum, Luke Kennard, Marcus Morris, Serge Ibaka, and so on – their collective perimeter threats, in theory, make the Simmons lack of presence less worrying . Take a minute to think about the small ball lineups that coach Tyronn Lue has implemented in the team’s last playoffs and add Ben Simmons to it.

On the other hand, there are no signs that the Sixers are desperate to reduce their value just to make a deal – they know how good it can be – so the question is probably moot. He’s going to be very expensive for any team willing to have him in their squad.

On our side, there is no chance of the Lakers replacing Ben Simmons at this point in the championship. Let’s face it, he’s not as good as LeBron James or Anthony Davis and the board can’t trade him in for a new hire.

But it’s fair to ask: who wouldn’t want a player who, despite the notable offensive holes, has his level of play fully defensive?

If Simmons wants to play for a California team, it looks like the player’s chances are running out. Would you place a bet?