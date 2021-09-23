Xand Avião expels comedian from the stage at a party and later regrets

Last Tuesday afternoon (22/09), Xand Avião promoted a party for Zé Vaqueiro, João Gomes and other artists that they manage.

The comedian Cremosinho was at the event, invited by Xand himself, but ended up being kicked off the stage moments later. Some internet users did not see the forrozeiro’s speeches as a joke, which were considered humiliating. “Tomorrow you’re going to the Safadão show, then you’re going to do the same thing? You have your attributes! I’ve already seen a picture of you n*”, said the former lead singer of Aviões do Forró.

On Instagram, Cremosinho also showed his displeasure with the act. “Each one offers what is in his heart, in mine there is only love, humility and peace”. The comedian also posted a photo next to Wesley Safadão on the same social network and added the caption “Follow the poha leader”.

After the episode’s negative repercussions, this Wednesday afternoon (22/09), Xand used Instagram Stories to recognize the mistake and apologize to the comedian (see post below). In one excerpt he wrote: “I made a joke that, watching the videos today, sounded like rudeness on my part. Sorry friend”, concludes the singer.

Check out the moment when the comedian was asked to leave the stage:

Now, it remains to be seen whether Cremosinho will forgive him or not.