Xand Avião expels influencer from stage after comparison with Wesley Safadão

O singer Xand Avião was involved in a controversy with the influencer Cremosinho during a musical presentation this Tuesday (21). In a video posted by Beyonce Destroidora’s Instagram profile, the artist appears mistreating the digital influencer, invited to go on stage by the singer himself. Xand Avião’s attitude did not please the fans.

In the video, which started circulating this afternoon, Cremosinho appears playing on stage, which would have annoyed Xand. “Assumption, amorning you go to the show [Wesley] Naughty, you’re going to do the same thing?” asked the singer. “If he calls, he has to do it right“, joked Cremosinho. Next, Xand says he’s already seen a photo of the nude influencer and then pushes him offstage.

In an audio shared by his Instagram profile, Cremosinho says he was called to the stage by Xand. “He asked the band to stop while I was singing and said ‘Let’s assume that tomorrow you’re going to Wesley Safadão’s show, you’re going to do the same thing?’ pushed me off stage“, he said.

Many followers and fans of the singer did not like Xand Avião’s attitude and spoke on the internet. “Ugly attitude on the part of the singer“, wrote an internet user. “So what if he was going to do the same thing? People are his job. Xand clueless“, reinforced a follower. “Guys, if this was serious, Xand was extremely ridiculous”, argued another Internet user.

Continues after advertising

The confusion happened during a concert of the “Damn! Forró and Piseiro“, a musical project that intends to take musical styles throughout Brazil next year. O IN OFF he sought out singer Xand Avião, who gave his version of the facts. To the editorial staff, the artist stated that he did not expel the influencer Cremosinho from the stage and that everything was just a joke.

Controversies

Xand Avião often has its name involved in controversies. Last month, the The singer’s ex-wife released the verb and opened up her children’s relationship with the famous. All this happened after the musician posted on his official Instagram profile a picture on Father’s Day with all four children. Many internet users, in the publication’s comments, stated that they see little of the singer’s two oldest children.

Some internet users also stated that the musician’s ex-wife, Socorro Carvalho, does not say anything about the subject as she would have earned a “shut up” from the musician, that is, she would have earned a sum in money for not commenting on the subject. Upon reading the commentary, Socorro commented on the accusation, denying that he had received any value from the musician, and stated that his children with the singer do not have the same standard of living as the others.

“My love making it very clear that no one gave me a shut up, I just saw that the best thing is to stay quiet in mine as I always had it delivered in the hands of God. But of course my children don’t have the same standard of living as his current children, but sometimes life demands that from us the law of return exists knocks on the door, but it’s just my opinion”, he vented.