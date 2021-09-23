Xand Avio kicks off stage comedian during party but regrets – Famous

Xand Avio expels Cremosinho from the stage during a party and speaks out in the stories (photo: Divulgao/Montagem)

Xand Avi held last Tuesday (09/21) a party for Z Cowboy, joo gomes and other singers who are managed by their office. Comedian Cremosinho was at the event, invited by Xand himself, but ended up being asked to leave the stage, as shown in a video that circulated on social media.

Many internet users interpreted it as a joke. Others saw Xand’s attitude as disrespectful and unreasonable. “Tomorrow you’re going to Safado’s concert, are you going to do the same thing? You have your attributes! I’ve already seen a picture of you naked,” said the singer, as he pushed Cremosinho off stage. Check out the video:

The young comedian expressed discontent on his Instagram: “Each one offers what is in his heart, in mine he only has love, humility and peace”. creamy he also posted a photo next to Wesley Safado in the stories with the caption: “Follow the leader, ‘poha'”.

Cremosinho speaks for the stories and posts a photo with Safado (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

With the repercussions of what happened, Xand Avio officially manifested himself through social networks and apologized for the joke that, according to him, “sounded like rudeness”. “I was sad seeing the images and I can put myself in his shoes to understand that I was wrong,” said the singer in an excerpt of his statement.