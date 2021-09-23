Xavier is tested as a defender, and Sylvinho opens a dispute for Gabriel’s place at Corinthians

Gabriel will embezzle Corinthians next Saturday, at 7 pm, against Palmeiras. The suspension of shirt 5, naturally, made Xavier’s name grow around speculation about the starting lineup that Sylvinho will send to the field in the Derby at Neo Química Arena.

But the 21-year-old midfielder’s entry into the team is not yet guaranteed. Quite the opposite.

Sylvinho has observed the possibilities of using Du Queiroz or Cantillo in the sector that had the vacancy open.

Du played on the right flank out of necessity, but he is a defensive midfielder and has been very pleased with the coach.

Cantillo, who was hired as the second midfielder, is seen by Sylvinho as the first player in the middle, ahead of the defense, and had a sequence there.

Xavier, in theory, seems to be ahead in this dispute, after all, he played in eight games with Sylvinho, has been in frequently, always as a defensive midfielder and received praise from a good part of the fans.

However, the Sports Gazette found that for some time now Xavier has also been tested as a defender during training at CT Joaquim Grava.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

Internally, the process is compared to what happened to Carlos Augusto, a left-back who worked as a defender in some moments of the 2020 season, before being sold to Italian football.

On September 10th, by the way, João Victor, during a press conference, included the name of Xavier when commenting on the group’s options that could form a partnership in the defense.

“Gil is a great defender, but, regardless of who enters, Léo Santos, Xavier, Raul… They are players who will meet the needs,” said João at the time.

internal expectation

During this week of preparation for the Derby, Xavier was once again assigned to do activities with Gil, João Victor and Raul. Therefore, even within the squad, there is still little or no conviction that he will be Gabriel’s replacement against Palmeiras.

Xavier is still in the running, obviously, and could end up being chosen. But the moment is one of anticipation and anxiety, not certainty, as many outsiders imagine.

The first collective training of the week, with all the options available, should take place this Thursday. Afterwards, Sylvinho will have another day of training, on Friday, to make his last observations and make a decision.

indirect consequence

Regardless of Xavier’s positioning in the games, the fact that he is being used as a defender in training has also been reflected in a loss of space for Léo Santos.

The 22-year-old defender spent more than a year without taking the field because of repeated injuries and, since being released, has been neglected by Sylvinho even in training.

In order not to stand still and regain the rhythm of the game, Léo Santos again asked to defend Corinthians’ Under-23 team, and was answered.

Leave your comment