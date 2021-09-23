Xiaomi Announces New Phone and Same Name as Brazil’s Criminal Faco – Trends

Xiaomi launches a new smartphone model called CV, which stands for Brazilian criminal faction (photo: Divulgao/Xiaomi)

The technology company Xiaomi It is a success in Brazil, for bringing competitive smartphones at a less frightening price. However, its new line of phones, the civil, gave talk around here. The name to refer to the devices is pronounced CV, the same acronym for a Brazilian criminal group, the Red Command.

The coincidence obviously spawned a series of memes on social media. Even because, the way the multinational chose to promote it didn’t help much: several hands making the gesture with the acronym, exactly what FAO supporters usually do around here.

Xiaomi unveils new phones with the same acronym as Comando Vermelho, a Brazilian criminal (photo: Diivulgao/Xiaomi)

(photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

Indian Saurabh Baghel explained what the line is about civil from Xiaomi on their social networks and explained a bit of the concept: “Civi phones are expected to come with impressive design and photographic features. Xiaomi has not yet released the details of the smartphone. It is speculated that the company will replace its CC series with the Civi line,” said the technology expert blogger.

The announcement that a new series of models will be launched by Xiaomi was made by the platform Weibo, a very popular social network in china, which is a kind of Tik Tok, also with other functions.