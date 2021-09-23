Xiaomi announces Redmi G 2021 gamer notebook with RTX 3060

Xiaomi unveiled its new line of gaming notebooks this Wednesday (22/9): the Redmi G 2021. The models have Intel or AMD processing options, Nvidia RTX 3050 or 3060 GPU and 16.1-inch screens with 144 Hz rate.

According to Xiaomi, the Redmi G features the unique Hurricane Cooling 3.0 system that controls two 12V coolers and five Fans to prevent devices from overheating, allowing both the CPU and GPU to run at peak performance. In addition, the 144 Hz screen has a 72 Hz adaptive mode for more basic gaming.

Specifications

Both Redmi G models with Intel and models with AMD have the same memory configuration, 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage. They also share WI-FI 6 connectivity, DTS: X Ultra 3D audio and backlit keyboard (Xiaomi didn’t specify if it’s mechanical).

The Intel version is powered by a Core i5-11260H (Tiger Lake), a hexa-core processor with a turbo clock of up to 4.4 GHz. This is paired with a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU.

Xiaomi announces Redmi G 2021 gaming notebooks with RTX 3060 GPU. Image: Xiaomi/Courtesy

The AMD version is based on a Ryzen 5800H with eight Zen 3 cores and the same maximum clock speed of 4.4 GHz. However, this version has a slight graphics performance gain, using GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with up to 130W TDP .

According to Xiaomi, the Redmi G with AMD also has a more powerful charger than the Intel version, 230 W compared to the 180 W of the other model, the difference is in the slightly higher performance of the RTX 3060.

According to Nvidia, the RTX 3060 has 3,840 CUDA cores and a 192-bit bus, while the RTX 3050 has 2,048 CUDA cores and a 128-bit memory bus.

China Exclusive Launch

According to Xiaomi, Redmi G notebooks will hit the Chinese market first on September 27th. The model with Intel processor will cost CNY 5,700 (R$ 4,655.37), while the version with AMD processor and RTX 3060 GPU will sell for CNY 7,000 (R$ 5,717,12).

