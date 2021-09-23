Xiaomi Civi appears in real images and has a technical file leaked before the launch

Update (09/23/21) – JB

The first Xiaomi Civi smartphone should be presented to the world next Monday (27), but some images of the device in the real world ended up being published by Chinese leakers. As we can see below, the Xiaomi Civi’s screen must have a center hole to accommodate the 32 MP front camera, while the absence of a digital reader on the side may indicate the presence of AMOLED display of 6.55 inches. Check out:

The back has the camera module with a larger main sensor, and rumors indicate that it captures photos in 64 MP. The other lenses have no details revealed, but one will be wide-angle and the other macro. As we are talking about an intermediate smartphone, the processor chosen by the manufacturer is the Snapdragon 778G. The chipset must be accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the display offers a 120Hz refresh rate. Finally, there is a battery of 4,500 mAh with 55W fast charging support. With almost all of its data sheets revealed, the only detail on the Civi that remains unclear is the launch price.





23 Sep



23 Sep

Update (09/22/21) – JB

Xiaomi Civi: New Smartphone Line Gets Official Release Date

After a leak reveals the first details of a Xiaomi Civi device, the Chinese manufacturer has gone public confirming that it will introduce new smartphones within that line next week. O official event should take place on September 27th, at 2 pm Chinese time (3 am in Brasília). Generally speaking, the teaser released by the company does not bring any details of the family’s future smartphones. Still, the company promises “modern, diverse designs with innovative imaging technology for confident young people.” According to rumors, the Civi line is supposed to officially replace the late Xiaomi CC, but that detail will only be confirmed next week. Of course, new information about upcoming Xiaomi Civi smartphones could end up leaking until next Monday. That is why, keep an eye out here on TudoCelular.





20 Sep



20 Sep

Original text (09/21/21)

108 megapixels! Xiaomi Civi can arrive with Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra HM3 sensor

Xiaomi is promoting a real makeover of its smartphone brands and lines. First she discontinued the Mi brand and now more information about the new Civi series is coming, indicating that her first model could arrive with a Samsung HM3 sensor that is present on the Galaxy S21 Ultra with 108MP.





20 Sep



20 Sep

Information says the Xiaomi Civi line should replace the Xiaomi Mi CC, with cameras as the main focus. According to Telegram’s Xiaomiui channel, the device will utilize a 108-megapixel Samsung HM3 sensor in the main camera. This is good news, after all it is present on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the most powerful camera phone in South Korea at the moment.

The Samsung HM3 has several impressive capabilities like ISOCELL 2.0, Smart-ISO, enhanced HDR and is capable of producing 12-bit color images. Rumors also indicate that the Xiaomi Civi may have a MediaTek processor, however details about the chip model used remain unknown.





20 Sep



20 Sep

Finally, it should be mentioned that the same source claims to have leaked some images where the Xiaomi Civi appears. It is possible to notice in the third photo that the device has a large rear camera module and the hole in the screen for the front camera is relatively small.

